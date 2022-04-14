How Jurassic World Dominion's Cast Feels Their Sequel Honors Steven Spielberg's Original Movie
Jurassic fans should be pleased.
Almost 30 years ago, Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park opened its gates to moviegoers worldwide. The legendary hit paved the way for five sequels, with Jurassic World Dominion being the latest entry of dinosaur mayhem. Combining legacy actors Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum with Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, all involved feel very strongly that this upcoming movie properly honors that first trip to the park.
With the wait for Jurassic World Dominion is down to just a few months, the promotional wheels are spinning even faster. This has led to fun stories about things like Jeff Goldblum’s charming on set ad-libs, or how co-writer/director Colin Trevorrow is promising a dinosaur reminiscent of the Joker. In the latest video released by Universal, entitled “Legacy Featurette,” both Trevorrow and his cast members reflect purely on what Jurassic Park means to them, and why Jurassic World Dominion is a fitting conclusion to two trilogies of story.
Jurassic World Dominion’s intrepid “custodian” said as much during his segments in this new video. As Colin Trevorrow reflected on his return to the franchise he helped revive in 2015’s Jurassic World, he described this next chapter as follows:
To some, the disconnect between Jurassic Park’s vision and the execution of its many sequels is a bit of a sticking point when discussing the franchise as a whole. Thanks to the adaptation of Michael Crichton’s bestselling novel crushing at the box office through awe-inspiring thrills, that was always going to be a problem. Jurassic World trilogy star Bryce Dallas Howard understands this quite well, as she shared her reaction to that first movie, along with how she feels this latest sequel serves both trilogies:
What’s even better about Jurassic World: Dominion’s approach to unifying the two halves of franchise history is that legacy characters aren’t just being used as cameos. While Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm had a role of that stature in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Colin Trevorrow has already promised equal screen time between Jurassic Park and Jurassic World characters.
Which brings us to what Laura Dern had to say on the matter. Encapsulating the magic of making Jurassic Park while signing off on Jurassic World: Dominion’s approach, one of the original franchise stars has hammered home why this latest film is a fantastic idea:
From the sounds of everyone above, Jurassic World Dominion looks to be something that everyone can enjoy, no matter how they rank the entire Jurassic franchise. If you want to hear these remarks and more, as well as catch a glimpse of some new and interesting footage, take a look at the video included below:
The clock is ticking towards Jurassic World Dominion’s huge debut, which is slated to take place on June 10th. Only a year and a day removed from the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park, there’s plenty of time to take a fond look back at the series so far. Or, if you’re so inclined, you can pick on the Jurassic merchandise like Sam Neill did.
