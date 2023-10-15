How Long Can Walt Disney Animation Realistically Keep Working Through The Actor's Strike?

Weeks ago, Hollywood writers struck a deal with the studios to end the 2023 WGA strike, allowing scribes to go back to work and many Hollywood productions to start up again. However, after an expected deal wasn’t made with SAG-AFTRA on Wednesday, the actors remain on strike for the foreseeable future. Therefore, the entertainment industry is still in a state of limbo, with stars unable to promote completed works. The ongoing labor dispute is seemingly about to affect Walt Disney Animation as well, as its head honcho revealed how long the company can keep working throughout the strike.

Jennifer Lee, CCO of Walt Disney Animation Studios, talked with BBC Radio 4's The Media Show about the impact of the SAG AFTRA strike on her company's business. She also discussed the point at which she believes the dispute will start impacting animated projects that are in development at the studio. Lee said that while the company has been able to "keep things going" with already-completed works, this likely won’t be sustainable as the studio approaches the new year. She further explained that the company has "probably until the end of the year" before its upcoming films are affected by the lack of actor availability.

It goes without saying that this would be a major setback for the House of Mouse. Animated projects take a while to produce in general, and more strike-related delays could lead to many upcoming projects being moved from their respective release dates. As for reaching a deal with SAG, Jennifer Lee seems hopeful that an agreement will be worked out and indicates that she see can see the talent's point of view in the matter:

I can understand where everyone is coming from in terms of wanting fair wages.

While she may be a major face at Disney Animation now, she wasn’t always a studio head. Jennifer Lee started at the company as the writer of 2012’s Wreck It Ralph, before taking on more creative control on projects like Frozen and Frozen II, which she also directed. As a screenwriter, she may be a member of the WGA and, if so, her perspective could also be from the viewpoint of a fellow union member. She's now shifted her focus to executive and producing-related duties but is still heavily involved in the filmmaking process. More recently, she co-wrote the studio's upcoming animated feature, Wish.

The producer didn’t specify which titles in particular would be affected most if the actors continue to strike through the end of the year. Disney has a number of upcoming projects that will rely on actors for production, and promotional-related activities. Long awaited films like the now-in-the-works Frozen III may theoretically have to be put on hold until a deal is reached. The entertainment conglomerate is also currently sitting on three release dates in November 2024, 2025, and 2026 for untitled animated films with theatrical exhibition that may also have to be shifted if the strike prevents animators from meeting these deadlines. Meanwhile, the media corporation has also pushed live-action projects like Avatar 3 and Deadpool 3 amid the strike.

We'll have to wait and see if the labor dispute will start shifting release dates in the future but, for right now, the animation studio is still putting out projects. Wish is set to hit theaters on November 22, 2023, and the series Iwájú is expected to be available for Disney+ subscribers later this year. For more information on other projects that are coming down the pike, make sure to consult our upcoming Disney movie release schedule.