Wish: 6 Quick Things We Know About The 2023 Disney Animated Movie

Disney is known for many films, but mainly, most recognize it for its legendary animation. From its earlier days to its renaissance age , all the way to now when it’s been releasing CGI-animated flicks for more than ten years, Disney Animation has truly come such a long way. And now, 2023 is going to mark that occasion with a new movie – Wish .

The film, which was announced during the D23 Expo in September 2022, is going to be coming soon, adding another animated movie to Disney’s long list of entries. But what is this new movie going to be about? And who is going to star? Hold onto your wishing stars, because here are six quick things we know about the upcoming Disney animated movie.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Company)

Wish Will Be Released November 2023

Keeping in line with several other Disney releases over the last several years, Wish is set to premiere at some point in November 2023, according to the official Disney Animation Twitter that announced the movie. This would line up with other movies that have been released in November over the last decade, including the legendary Encanto , Frozen and its sequel, Strange World and so many more. So, keep that on your 2023 movie schedule .

This isn’t that surprising, as Disney tends to release a new movie every year most of the time. What’s really going to make this movie so special is that it’s going to come out during Disney's 100th anniversary – that’s right, Disney is celebrating 100 years of business in 2023, so Wish is surely going to be a great addition to that celebration.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Ariana DeBose And Alan Tudyk Will Star

If you were wondering who was going to be starring in this awesome movie, Wish only has two set stars so far – Ariana DeBose and Alan Tudyk as Asha and Valentino, according to Deadline . But, even with just those two stars, this movie is already moving in the right direction.

DeBose won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2022 for her role in the 2021 remake of West Side Story, and has steadily been making a name for herself in Hollywood. Besides her role in that film, she was in the Ryan Murphy produced movie, The Prom, and was a part of the Schimagadoon! cast . So, it’s so exciting to see her in a starring role.

DeBose actually talked about the role to Deadline via a Twitter video that features the interview, talking about all the reasons that she was excited to voice Asha, the main character of Wish:

She's got many parts to her, she's so smart, she's got a great sense of humor and she's trying to take care of people she loves most in the world. She's a leader and doesn't realize it. She's just living and doing, and learning along the way, she doesn't always get it right, which is the definition of being human.

Meanwhile, Tudyk is going to voice Valentino, the goat companion of Asha. He's been in many Disney movies before in several voice roles, including Strange World, Frozen and Frozen II, Encanto, Raya and the Last Dragon, Big Hero 6, and more. Seeing him as Valentino is always a welcome treat.

Tudyk spoke about the upcoming role, as well, at D23 via a TikTok video, saying that he was a “goat named Valentino. He’s a pretty cool guy.”

With these two as the leads, I have a feeling that Wish is already set to be an awesome Disney addition. Now we just need to know who the rest of the cast is going to be.

(Image credit: Disney)

Wish Tells The Origin Story Of The Legendary Wishing Star

If you were wondering exactly what Wish was going to be about, it’s actually a very original story. It's the tale of how the iconic wishing star that we all know and love came to be – and how a young girl, named Asha, is a part of it.

According to the synopsis that was featured in the Deadline article above, Asha will be a seventeen-year-old heroine who watches over the Kingdom of Wishes, a place where all the wishes that you could want will come true. When she needs help, and makes her own wish to the stars, they answer her in a way she never thought possible – an actual star.

Besides those plot details, not much else is known about Wish, but I have a feeling that it’s going to be a great addition. The story itself sounds so original and almost reminds me a bit of when I first heard about Encanto, so I’m eager to see where it goes.

(Image credit: Disney/20th Century Studios)

There Will Be ‘A Lot Of Singing’

I mean, Disney is known for its music. Its Disney princess songs are one of a kind. Entire soundtracks have fueled our childhoods. So, it makes sense that there would be a lot of singing in Wish. According to the DeBose interview above, she confirmed that the movie is going to include songs and have “a lot of singing.”

Also in the Deadline article, it was confirmed that Grammy nominee Julia Michaels is going to be writing the songs, including one called “More for Us,” that was performed at D23.

This already makes me so excited, because I know Ariana DeBose has a killer voice – she was in the original Hamilton cast and several other Broadway productions, so you know she’s going to kill it in this starring role.

(Image credit: Disney)

Disney Veterans Chris Buck And Fawn Veerasunthorn Will Direct

IF you were hoping that Wish was going to be directed by someone who knows Disney, there’s no better confirmation than this right here – Frozen co-director Chris Buck and Raya and the Last Dragon head of story Fawn Veerasunthorn are set to co-direct Wish, according to the Deadline article above.

This is super exciting news, to see that Buck is back to work on another Disney film as a director after Frozen II, and now to see him team up with Veerasunthorn is even cooler. I did enjoy Raya and the Last Dragon, so I do think that these two partnering will work well.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation)

The Movie Is Going To Blend Watercolor Style And CGI Animation

Disney animation changes on a pretty regular basis, and Wish is no different. According to the official Disney website that talked about the upcoming celebrations for their 100 year anniversary, they said that the “look” of the film will “blend a timeless watercolor style with contemporary 3D CG animation.”

What this exactly means, I’m not sure, but it’s super intriguing. We’ve been living in a golden age of animation as more and more movies are starting to change their style, from the beautiful animated world of Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse to the stop-motion animation of Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio . I'm super interested to see how the finished film looks.

The time of writing this (in January 2023) is still a long way away from the release date, but I’m looking forward to Wish dropping in theaters.