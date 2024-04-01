‘This Movie Has Officially Gone Too Far:' See How Pastors Reacted To Sydney Sweeney's Immaculate While Watching It With The Actress

Immaculate, featuring Sydney Sweeney, has taken the horror movie world by storm with its enthralling plot and exceptional cast. The film is being celebrated by horror hounds for its dazzling cinematography, visually captivating scenes, and one bonker ending TikTok is still talking about . What elevates Immaculate further is its inventive marketing approach. Initially grabbing attention by leveraging genuine Christian reviews , the promotional efforts have peaked with an audacious stunt: screening the movie inside a Protestant church, watched by Sweeney herself alongside two pastors. You are going to want to witness the pastors' reactions during this unique viewing experience with the film's lead.

NEON, the indie American film production company behind the scary flick, posted a video to their official TikTok video where the Madame Web actress screened her latest release in a Protestant church with Pastors Sarah and Allison. Aligning with the film's narrative about a nun facing terrifying ordeals after a miraculous pregnancy, the pastors' reactions of utter shock to acceptance make their commentary arguably the best praise Immaculate could receive.

Pastor Allison expressed disbelief at the violence on screen. She responded to one seen, not shown for obvious reasons:

I never seen a nun break another nun’s leg like that before.

The White Lotus veteran had a playful response. She asked:

You have any nuns like that around here?

Sweeney was met with laughter by the women of faith. Then Pastor Allison assured her:

Not one. No one like that.

The horror film delights in its boldness, presenting scenes that surprise even the pastors, such as a shocking moment when a young woman is about to lose her tongue. The camera then captures the pastors, displaying their reactions that blend shock, horror, and a hint of respect for the film's daring storytelling. Visibly stunned, Pastor Sarah comments:

They're not going to do that. Oh, god, they’re doing it! No! They did it?

To which Pastor Allison could only respond. She said:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

They doing it!... Done.

But nothing could make horror enthusiasts as excited to check out this movie as how the two women of faith respond to the ending scene. The scene in question, only teased by a grinning and bloodied Sweeney, has Pastor Sarah and Allison on the edge of their pews. As the credits roll, the Euphoria veteran actress asks if she is banned from the church, prompting one of the pastors to say:

That was just too much… this movie has officially gone too far.

Immaculate continues to be one of the most exciting films on the 2024 movie schedule , especially for a horror movie fan like myself who is a little underwhelmed by all the upcoming horror movies that are based on previously known properties. It feels like all we have gotten lately have been either reboots, prequels, sequels, requels, or, in the case of the forthcoming Halloween TV show , a “creative reset”–whatever the hell that is. With Immaculate, the audience is treated to a new idea and a terrifying cinema-going experience. What more could a horror hound hope for?

Let's all pray for Sydney Sweeney and then head to the nearest theater to catch Immaculate, who is now playing in a theater near you.