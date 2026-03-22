I Can’t Get Over How Remember The Titans Fans Have Been Trolling Ryan Gosling For 25 Years

Ryan Gosling has plenty of excellent movies under his belt, though some of his flicks have arguably left greater marks on pop culture than others. One of the most notable titles in Gosling’s filmography is actually one of his earliest big-screen appearances – Remember the Titans. The Denzel Washington-led historical drama is one of the best sports movies, and Gosling is still remembered for his role as cornerback Alan Bosley. Still, I’m surprised that nearly 25 years later, fans are still making jokes at Gosling’s expense.

Anyone who’s seen Titans, which hit theatres in 2000, is probably aware of the fact that Bosley has a shaky time playing for T. C. Williams High School. Alan couldn’t hit plays as called by his coaches and, ultimately, he was deemed a “liability” on the field. That designation has apparently stuck with Gosling all the years, based on comments he made during his recent appearance on the New Heights podcast. Shortly after co-hosts Jason and Travis Kelce intro’d him and mentioned the sports film, the Canadian actor said:

You had to call out Remember the Titans, too, man. Never forget that I’m a liability at the corner. I’m a liability.

Just as Gosling himself is cognizant of his character’s athletic shortcomings so are fans of the film. The Half Nelson star went on to explain to the Kelce brothers (whose podcast is shared to YouTube) just how his role as Bosley has followed over the past two decades, and I wasn’t expecting to hear this:

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It doesn't matter what I accomplish in my life, there will be someone in the comment section that says, 'Never forget, he's an absolute liability in the corner.’

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That level of trolling definitely says a lot, especially considering what Gosling has accomplished in the years since he suited up for Boaz Yakin’s beloved sports movie. Of course, I’d be tempted to assume that most of this joking is done out of sheer love for the film and a genuine level of affection for Gosling’s character (who really is a liability). The fact that jokes are still coming the A-lister’s way after all these years is also a testament to the overall staying power of this wonderful Black-led movie.

Set in 1971, Remember the Titans focuses heavily on late coach Herman Boone (played by Denzel Washington) as he, alongside Bill Yoast (Will Patton) seeks to integrate T.C. Williams’ football team. The ultimate result is a story that’s about sportsmanship and resilience as well as the value of recognizing one’s humanity. While it still stands as one of Washington’s most iconic films, it also features a slew of then-young-stars like Gosling, Donald Faison, Wood Harris, Ryan Hurst and Hayden Panettiere.

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In short, Yakin’s film is a classic, and it remains a highly rewatchable piece of work. Of course, as people rewatch or seek out the movie for the first time, they’ll learn that Ryan Gosling’s character is a liability on the corners (a fact the star humorously reiterated at the tail end of his New Heights interview as well). I have to say, Gosling is an actor I really enjoy watching, but what I also really love is his keen sense of humor and self-awareness, which are what his thoughts on the football-related trolling reflect.

Check out Remember the Titans, which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription.