We Know SNL Pitched A Beavis And Butt-Head Follow-up For Ryan Gosling. What Happened, According To Ashley Padilla
We'll call it artistic integrity.
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When Saturday Night Live lands on a winning idea, the chances are high that the writers and performers will milk that idea for all it’s worth in the weeks, months, and years to come. Which is why many fans expected Ryan Gosling’s return as guest host to include a reprisal of the hyper-viral Beavis and Butt-Head sketch from 2024, arguably the biggest sketch of that year. We even know that a follow-up sketch was written and rehearsed, so what happened?
SNL's current "IT Girl" Ashley Padilla, who has amassed MVP status as a featured player, opened up about the missed opportunity when speaking with Deadline, and it sounds like Ryan Gosling himself may have had a bigger-than-expected influence on the follow-up sketch getting scrapped before the live taping. As she put it:
To her point, Ryan Gosling is not an actor who's ever been synonymous with making samey and rote acting choices, and one would have to put some real thought into identifying any sequels that he's been a part of. (All I could think of is Blade Runner 2049, and he wasn't in the original, so it barely counts.) He likely could have turned his Barbie character Ken into its own franchise, but it's just not his style. He and Mikey Day did get back in costume for Fall Guy’s red carpet, but even that technically stood apart from the SNL sketch.Article continues below
Padilla continued, speaking to the idea that Gosling embraced the new and unfamiliar sketches that were pitched, resulting in more viral sketches like "Passing Notes," and more on-screen breaks from the actors.
To be fair, it's possible that Ryan Gosling had zero issues with reprising his Beavis lookalike role, and the decision to scrap the new sketch was made by Lorne Michaels or someone else on staff. It's truly a tragedy that fans didn't get to see it, largely due to Sarah Sherman dressing up as Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. To that end, Padilla shared:
I know it's too much to ask to hope for that or another B&B sketch to resurface during the rest of Season 51, as there are only a few episodes left, and none of the upcoming guest hosts seem very fitting for it. Unless Olivia Rodrigo is made up to look like Daria...
Saturday Night Live airs Saturday nights on NBC at 11:35 p.m. ET, and episodes are available to stream via Peacock subscription.
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Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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