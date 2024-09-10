Remember The Titans And 5 Other Black-Led Movies That Are A Must-Watch For Me In Autumn

Autumn conjures thoughts of movies filled with colorful leaves, sweaters, and apple cider, like When Harry Met Sally, Dead Poets Society, and Practical Magic. However, several Black-led films give me the Autumn feels as well. There are notable entries like Love & Basketball, Moonlight, and If Beale Street Could Talk that bring warm and cozy autumn vibes. Of course, fall comfort Black movies can give the vibes without being set in the brisk season.

So, here are six must-watch Black movies I think you need to check out during Autumn.

Remember the Titans (2000)

Remember the Titans captured the audience’s attention upon its release in 2000 and became one of the greatest football movies. The life-changing sports biopic told the story of football coach Herman Boone's attempt to integrate T.C. Williams High in 1971 Virginia.

The football movie explored racial tension during the team’s shaky integration as they and the staff struggled to become a winning team in the post-segregation American South. Of course, the film delved into Fall’s favorite sport—American football.

Denzel Washington delivered as Coach Boone, while future movie stars like Wood Harris, Ryan Gosling, Ryan Hurst, Donald Faison, Ethan Suplee, Kate Bosworth, and Hayden Panettiere gave impressive breakout performances. At the time, the movie garnered a mixed critical reception but was a huge box-office success. Since its release, the football biopic has become a highly regarded sports movie.

As football season commences, this movie is the perfect watch for American football fans and historians. The outstanding football scenes are some of the best movie sports moments I've seen. They rival the best collegiate and NFL games, especially during the penultimate championship scenes. The growth and evolution of the team’s relationships were the best moments for me outside of the film's football focus.

Drumline (2002)

Drumline became a quintessential 2000s movie upon its arrival in movie theaters in 2002. The coming-of-age drama showed a young drummer finding his way while fighting for his spot at an HBCU, inspired by music superproducer Dallas Austin’s college experience.

The college movie delved into two underappreciated cultures – marching band and historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Nick Cannon’s hard-headed Devon Miles grew as a performer and person in a secure environment.

The film proved to be Cannon’s Hollywood breakthrough and Zoe Saldana’s breakout role. Supporting players like J. Anthony Brown, Orlando Jones, and Leonard Roberts brought tension and levity to the project. While the marching band movie wasn’t a critical hit, it was a box-office success and became an instant cult classic.

Since its release, the movie has been a beloved classic amongst marching bands. I have witnessed the hysteria it whips up in many of my band geek friends. It is nice to see mainstream audiences see the wonders of marching band culture, HBCUs, and Black Greek life (not seen since the legendary A Different World). However, like any coming-of-age story, I love the hero's journey Devon goes through from a cocky drum major to a cooperative and confident bandmate.

Brown Sugar (2002)

Brown Sugar became a romantic comedy classic in the 2000s upon its release in 2002. The hip-hop-centric rom-com delved into the bond and relationship childhood friends—A&R executive Andre and magazine editor-in-chief Sidney—formed through music and culture.

While Andre and Sidney’s will-they-or-won’t-they love story was the center, hip-hop culture and music took center stage with an inside baseball nod to the music industry. Of course, focusing on young Black professionals and Black love served as the rom-com’s thread as the characters navigated their lives.

After starring in another rom-com classic, The Best Man, Taye Diggs and Sanaa Lathan maintained the same chemistry in the rom-com. Even supporting stars like Mos Def, Queen Latifah, Nicole Air Parker, and Boris Kodjoe added fun and drama to the film. The hip-hop love story became a hit with critics and moviegoers after hitting theaters.

In the years since its release, the sweet and chaotic friends-to-lovers story has replayed in my mind (and multiple streaming subscriptions). The movie left an impression with its beautiful love letter to hip-hop’s past, present, and future. Of course, this angle garnered admiration from music and movie fans, including me. Plus, the top-notch cast sells it every time for me with their interweaving dynamics between music, entertainment, and love.

Love Jones (1997)

When it arrived in theaters in 1997, Love Jones set the blueprint for Black-led romantic movies. The romantic comedy-drama gave a peek into Black love from the 1990s perspective of young and upwardly mobile young Black professionals Darius and Nina.

Darius and Nina’s love story was the throughline as the romantic classic spotlighted the thriving spoken word and poetry scene and cultured urban America. All these attributes only enhanced its focus on Black love and romance without being stereotypical.

Audiences watched Larenz Tate and Nia Long (in one of her best roles) give layered lead performances after appearing in hood classics like Menace II Society and Boyz N The Hood. Co-stars like Isaiah Washington, Lisa Nicole Carson, Bill Bellamy, and Leonard Roberts elevated their performances. While the classic romance was a box-office disappointment, it became a cult classic with a beloved music soundtrack to match.

I love seeing the beautifully complicated love story between two free-spirited creatives. At the same time, I love the stereotype-free portrayal of young and carefree Black professionals in the 1990s. I see a quintessential love letter to 1990s Black culture with a cast of current Hollywood legends.

Soul Food (1997)

Released in 1997, Soul Food filled a void in the movie market – the Black family drama. The family comedy-drama drew inspiration from director George Tillman Jr.’s family as the Joseph family’s complicated dynamics took center stage.

The movie shined a light on African American families’ traditions and unspoken family trauma and dynamics. At the same time, it showcased the different sides of Black love and relationships.

These themes came to life courtesy of its dynamic cast, including Vanessa Williams, Vivica A. Fox, Nia Long, and Irma P. Hall. Of course, breakout star Brandon Hammond. The family movie staple was received well by critics and audiences, becoming a commercial and critical success with a beloved blockbuster music soundtrack.

The beloved movie innocently and honestly portrays Black family life and food's role for families as I see my family on screen. I enjoy the complicated dynamic between the Joseph sisters and their relationships (infighting and heartfelt talks included). It tackles adult themes from a child’s perspective, which I rarely see on film.

Juice (1992)

Juice’s gritty portrayal of New York City youth made it an instant hood classic when it arrived in theaters in 1992. The teenage crime thriller showed the lives of four best friends as they come of age in the projects of Harlem.

The intriguing thriller used four Black high schoolers to explore young manhood, gang and youth violence, and police-community relations in early 1990s New York. Shifting dynamics and growing pains spotlighted changing friendships and the unspoken topic of Black mental health after a life-changing decision.

Of course, superb young talent, including Omar Epps and Khalil Kain, brought the movie's shocking story to life. A young Tupac Shakur gave an Oscar-worthy performance as Bishop in this fantastic film. The film garnered a positive reception from critics and moviegoers, leading to its box office success.

Before Juice, I had never seen gritty early 1990s NYC and its effects on Black youths' school and personal lives portrayed so honestly. Of course, the movie's highlight is its outstanding cast of rising Hollywood actors, especially Shakur’s metamorphosis as Bishop, which left an impressionable mark on me. Centering on Black teenagers as the protagonists allows the thriller to tackle serious subject matters.

These autumn movies will allow you and your loved ones to connect as the temperatures drop and leaves change. Surrounding yourself with Black love and comfort (and some intrigue and violence) will be the perfect solution as the seasons change.

Black-led autumn comfort movies aren’t just a thing of the past. Hollywood is releasing multiple Black-led movies just in time for the fall movie schedule. The Fall season is already in full swing with Netflix’s The Deliverance and Hulu’s buzzy feel-good The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat. Theatrical releases aren’t in short supply as audiences gear up for Oscar-buzz fare like The Piano Lesson, Nickel Boys, and My Dear Friend Zoe. Don’t forget to watch the best Fall movies with some cider (or pumpkin spice latte) and a warm blanket.