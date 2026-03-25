Speaking Of Ryan Gosling, One Of His Funniest Movies Is Leaving Netflix Soon

Since Project Hail Mary just had the biggest opening weekend among the 2026 movie releases so far, of course there’s an uptick in love for Ryan Gosling and interest in seeing the actor’s other great movies from over the years. One of his most hilarious films is currently available to stream with a Netflix subscription, but only for a short time.

A Hilarious Ryan Gosling Movie Is On Netflix, But Not For Long

The movie I’m talking about is 2011’s Crazy, Stupid, Love. It also stars Steve Carell, Emma Stone, Julianne Moore, Marisa Tomei and Kevin Bacon. It’s one of the best rom-coms of all time that I’ve honestly watched so many times, but if you haven’t seen it and have Netflix, now is a good time to check it out.

Steve Carell’s Cal Weaver is the movie's main character, who is freshly going through a divorce and trying to get back out there. (It’s pretty accurate to that whole experience, too). While hanging out at a bar one night, he meets Ryan Gosling’s character, Jacob Palmer, who is pretty much a pro at picking up women and has a very healthy, unattached sex life. Jacob decides to take Cal under his wing to teach him hisways, and the whole ride is so, so funny!

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If you go on Netflix right now, you’ll see that the last day to watch Crazy, Stupid, Love is March 31. So if you want to stream it on the platform, hurry up and do so! However, if you do have HBO Max, you may be in luck. It’s currently on that platform as well, and we don’t have any indication that it’s leaving at the moment.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Where To Watch The Project Hail Mary Star’s Other Best Comedies

If you’re looking for other funny Ryan Gosling movies to check out at home now that Project Hail Mary warmed your heart, check out where to watch five of his best comedies.

Of all of Ryan Gosling’s comedies, Crazy, Stupid, Love, is probably the most obvious of them. La La Land, for example is a musical, and has some dramatic elements, The Nice Guys is a funny crime film, and Barbie, well, is Barbie. The Fall Guy is a stylish action comedy, and Lars and the Real Girl is a dark comedy that actually gets really emotional.

Anyways, no matter what you decide to watch, all this is a great reminder of how talented Ryan Gosling is. He really brings a lot of goofiness to Project Hail Mary, especially for a movie about a man in a suicide mission in space to help reverse the apocalypse. Hey, that’s not easy to do! Well, see you at the movies (whether it’s at home or on the big screen).