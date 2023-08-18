How Sandra Bullock Is Allegedly Feeling After Internet Users Called For Her To Hand Back Her Oscar Following The Blind Side Controversy

The Blind Side controversy was unexpected in the 2023 bingo card, as Michael Oher and the Tuohy family go back and forth after he claimed he was never adopted and alleged they exploited him. The allegations have gone beyond a family matter as online spectators have called for the film’s star Sandra Bullock to return her Best Actress Oscar. Her co-star Quinton Aaron even came to her defense when responding to the calls to revoke her Oscar. While Bullock has remained silent about the controversy, she had allegedly made her feelings known about internet users calling her to hand back her award.

The calls for Bullock to return her Oscar have been picking up steam as Oher’s allegations about The Blind Side have gained support from the online world. Some users felt Bullock’s inspiring performance was based on an alleged false story. However, she has remained tightlipped, but an alleged insider gave Daily Mail some insight on the Oscar winner’s reported thoughts on the revoke calls. The close source revealed the Hollywood A-lister’s alleged feelings about the current circumstances, saying:

She hates that such a wonderful story, a spectacular movie, and a spectacular time in her life now has been tainted. Now people won't watch it and if they do, they will have a completely different reaction to its original intention.

The film veteran’s alleged feelings made sense after her glowing comments about Leigh Anne Tuohy during and after shooting the sports biopic. She made no qualms about how important the movie was to her during her heartfelt Oscar speech. So this development reportedly tainted a special time in her life. The 2009 film was a critical and commercial hit, grossing $309 million worldwide. It was an awards season darling scoring multiple nominations and awards. The film scored Sandra Bullock the best review of her career at the time, culminating in multiple Best Actress wins, including an Academy Award.

The alleged Bullock insider expanded on the Miss Congeniality star’s current thoughts on the The Blind Side controversy. They reported she was more concerned about the cast and crew’s hard work being undermined amidst the film’s story reportedly being untrue. The alleged source said to the publication:

There was so much hard work put into the film that they all thought was the truth and now that has been questioned, it just upsets Sandra to no end that a time in her life that was so special, is now shadowed with a completely different perspective.

The controversy surrounding the Oscar-nominated film came at a difficult time for Sandra Bullock. She has been mourning the loss of her partner Bryan Randall after losing his battle with ALS at age 57. While the Oscar winner has remained silent on Randall’s passing, her sister Gesine Bullock-Prado broke her silence by posting a moving Instagram tribute.

