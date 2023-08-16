Sandra Bullock’s The Blind Side Co-Star Responds To Calls For Her Oscar To Be Revoked In The Wake Of Michael Oher’s Exploitation Claims
Sandra Bullock is facing backlash from corners of the internet following The Blind Side's Michael Oher's allegations.
John Lee Hancock’s 2007 movie The Blind Side was a massive hit (read CinemaBlend’s review here). On top of its box office appeal and critical acclaim, the drama also earned Sandra Bullock an Academy Award win. But the real-life figures from the story are currently having some drama, with Michael Oher claiming he was never adopted, and that his story was exploited by the Tuohy family. And now Bullock’s co-star Quinton Aaron has responded to calls for her Oscar to be revoked in the wake of the exploitation claims.
The internet was set ablaze with Michael Oher’s allegations against the Tuohy family, especially since so many moviegoers have seen The Blind Side throughout the years. Some corners of the internet have set their sights on Sandra Bullock, despite her only playing Leigh Anne Tuohy and not being connected to the situation IRL. Quinton Aaron recently appeared on TMZ, where he was asked about those who want Bullock to give back her coveted Oscar. He respond honestly, saying:
There you have it. Despite playing one of the central characters in this ongoing controversy, Sandra Bullock was just an actor doing her job on The Blind Side. And any issues happening in the present between the two parties ultimately doesn’t have anything to do with the actress herself. At least, that seems to be Aaron’s feelings about it.
Later in that same conversation with TMZ, Quinton Aaron further gave his opinion about the backlash Sandra Bullock is facing due to her acclaimed performance in The Blind Side. He offered his perspective on folks sounding off online, saying:
Regardless of whether or not the campaign for Bullock to give back her Oscar picks up steam, smart money says the public will be invested in what’s happening between Oher and the Tuohys. For the family’s part, Sean Tuoy recently responded to these claims, seemingly denying any exploitation. Although the statement didn’t address the allegation that Oher was never actually adopted.
The timing of this backlash against Sandra Bullock is worrisome for those who have been following the actress’ personal life as of late. Bullock’s longtime partner Bryan Randall recently passed away at age 57 following a battle with ALS. She’s presumably in mourning, and is now also dealing with some corners of the internet calling of her to return her Academy Award.
The Blind Side can be re-watched by purchasing the movie in places like Amazon. Be sure to check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
