Sandra Bullock's Sister Has Broken Her Silence After Bryan Randall's Death At 57

Over the weekend, Sandra Bullock 's partner, 57-year-old photographer Bryan Randall, sadly passed away after a courageous three-year fight with ALS. His family confirmed his passing in a touching statement. The Bird Box star's sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, has since broken her silence, sharing a heartfelt tribute to Bryan on social media.

Prado posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram , remembering her sister’s partner. Along with a photo of him, she expressed her belief that he's found the "best fishing spot in heaven." She also highlighted the disease that took the photographer's life. Sharing a radiant and joyous picture of Bryan, she penned:

I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon.

Highlighting the devastating effects of ALS, Prado touched upon the unwavering care and support Randall received from her sister during his health challenges. She wrote:

ALS is a cruel disease. There is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home.

Concluding her touching tribute, the A-lister’s sibling emphasized the importance of supporting ALS research and treatment. She urged her followers to donate to ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital. You can read the entire touching tribute embedded below:

The Miss Congeniality actress’ sister's words serve as a reminder of the cherished moments the family shared and underscore the significance of championing ALS research. For those unfamiliar, ALS is a debilitating condition affecting nerve cells in both the brain and spinal cord.

The Our Brand is Crisis performer and the former model-turned-photographer made their relationship public in 2015. They initially connected earlier that year when Randall took photos at her son Louis' birthday party. Tragically, his death came soon after Bullock's 59th birthday on July 26, which was notably celebrated by friends, including her past co-star Ryan Reynolds .

The couple shared three children: Sandra's son, Louis (13), daughter Laila (10), and Bryan's daughter from an earlier relationship. In a 2021 Red Table Talk episode , Bullock expressed her deep affection for her companion, calling him her life's great love. The Lost City star had previously spoken about how they co-parented her adoptive children over the years.

In a statement given to PEOPLE by Randall's family, they shared that the photographer passed away peacefully. They expressed profound gratitude towards the dedicated doctors who guided them through the complexities of the disease, writing, “immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.”

At CinemaBlend, our heartfelt sympathies go out to Bryan Randall's friends and family as they journey through this challenging period.