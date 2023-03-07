Hugh Jackman Is Eating An Insane Number Of Calories To Prep For Deadpool 3 And He’s Giving Jonathan Majors A Run For His Money

When it comes time for an actor to get into superhero shape, it means a lot of time at the gym. But it also means a lot of time at the table; in order to build muscle you need calories and that means eating a lot. While it’s been years since Hugh Jackman needed to get in full Wolverine shape, that process has begun again for Deadpool 3. That's resulting in Jackman consuming 8,000 calories a day, which is 2,000 more than Jonathan Majors recently had to consume to play a bodybuilder in Magazine Dreams.

Yesterday Hugh Jackman shared an image of the food he was sitting down to eat as part of his new “bulking up” regimen. Variety took a look at everything he was eating and realized that he’s consuming over 8,000 calories a day in order to transform into Wolverine once again. Considering that a “normal” diet is seen as being around 2,000 calories a day and that actors have had to consume a lot less to build incredible-looking bodies, it’s just a crazy amount of food.

On the plus side, the food all looks really good. Jackman thanked “Chef Mario” for the food and I suppose if you’re going to need something like four times what a person normally consumes in a day, it better be pretty tasty or it's going to be that much harder to get the job done.

For all the calories that are being consumed, there must also be a pretty significant workout attached in order to transform those calories into the muscle they want. Considering how many times Hugh Jackman has played Wolverine, it’s likely a workout he is quite familiar with.

Jackman was working up to consuming over 5,000 calories as his run starring in The Music Man was coming to an end at the end of 2022. This was in part due to the fact that he was apparently burning 1,500 calories a day doing his performances where he starred as Professor Harold Hill. And while all the singing and dancing was probably a good aerobic workout, that might not have been the sort of exercise that Jacakman really needs in order to look like Wolverine.

Deadpool 3 is set to begin production later this year. At this point little is known about the movie beyond the fact that it will see the return of Wolverine. It will be the Merc with a Mouth’s first official appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though. And considering it will also include Jackman’s Wolverine, it would seemingly still be more connected to the Fox-produced X-Men franchise. We can guess there will be some multiversal explanations for it all, assuming the title character cares enough to provide explanations.