Hunger Games' Josh Hutcherson Would 'Happily Play Peeta Again,' But He Has One Stipulation That Makes A Lot Of Sense

The story of Katniss and Peeta may have ended in the Hunger Games movies, but that doesn't necessarily mean the tale is over. I mean, audiences loved the prequel film The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and we know Sunrise on the Reaping has been a highly anticipated story. So, there's clearly a hunger for the universe to expand. Now, Josh Hutcherson has been asked if he'd be willing to play Peeta again. While he'll happily do it, he does have one understandable stipulation.

The last time we saw Peeta at the end of Mockingjay, he and Katniss settled down as a married couple with two kids. While the two will always have traumatizing memories of their times competing in The Games and fighting against The Capitol, it looked like the Victors finally found peace. However, The Hunger Games franchise is still alive and well, with prequel books and films presenting the backstories for President Snow and Haymitch. So, maybe it's possible to return to Katniss's story.

To that point, Josh Hutcherson was asked if he'd ever reprise his Hunger Games character. In response, he said in an FR Conventions TikTok:

I would happily play Peeta again. The story is incredible. The Hunger Games was incredible. I think Peeta’s an incredible person to get to bring to life. I’m curious to know what happens between when they have their family and when the story ends, just to understand what happened in the world, how they got to that place. But I’m down. If you can talk to Suzanne Collins and tell her to write a book, I’m in. Sign me up.

I can understand Josh Hutcherson wanting to wait until Suzanne Collins possibly writes a Katniss and Peeta continuation before agreeing to reprise the baker on camera. After all, the announcement of the Sunrise on the Reaping novel was followed by its film adaptation news. So, it’s definitely best to let the author who brought the characters to life in the first place be the one to further Katniss and Peeta’s tale.

When Josh Hutcherson’s time playing Peeta was over, he admitted to having “mixed feelings” about saying goodbye to the cast, crew, and character he developed for years. However, he felt good about moving on to other projects. At the same time, though, it doesn’t mean the idea of returning to Panem as Peeta doesn’t thrill the talented actor.

Josh Hutcherson’s idea of seeing Peeta and Katniss living together between the events of Mockingjay and the final epilogue scene would be a great continuation. I’d like to see Katniss and Peeta adjust to life post-Hunger Games and what led them to decide to have children.

The Bridge to Terabithia actor and the cast also had an idea back in 2020 to show a story ten years after the events of Mockingjay, where history repeats itself, and a new rebellion is formed. While that would bring in a new generation of Tributes and we could possibly see Katniss and Peeta as mentors, maybe we should just let Panem stay peaceful.

One idea TikTok users commented on in the video was for Josh Hutcherson, Jennifer Lawrence, and Woody Harrelson to cameo in an epilogue for Sunrise on the Reaping. I would love to see that! Maybe we can see Haymitch in a good place with Katniss, Peeta, and their children to show that he was able to eventually achieve “the life of a Victor,” as Effie puts it.

However, if Hutcherson returns, that would, of course, mean doing one thing he hated the most while playing Peeta—bleaching his hair! Well, if the former child actor went bleach blonde later for The Beekeeper, I’d like to think he’d do it again for Hunger Games.

Let’s hope Suzanne Collins gets to writing a prequel/sequel book for Katniss and Peeta, so Josh Hutcherson can “happily” play Peeta again. He was so lovable as the District 12 victor, and I’d be curious to see how his character has been recovering since The Games were declared over.