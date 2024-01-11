Would Josh Hutcherson Return To Hunger Games As Peeta? Here’s What He Said

Every few years a YA franchise arrives that becomes a sensation. The Hunger Games was definitely in that category, with Jennifer Lawrence's film franchise wildly popular during its run in theaters. Panem recently retuned to big screens with the prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which did well at the box office and reignited the public's interest in the property. As such, fans are wondering if the Hunger Games cast might be interested in reprising their roles for a new sequel. And Peeta actor Josh Hutcherson recently offered his response to that idea.

With Panem back on the big screen and The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes reviews pretty positive, fans are wondering what might be next for the beloved franchise. There are a number of Hunger Games characters that folks would like a prequel for, although Katniss and Peeta have the biggest place in most moviegoers' hearts. He recently spoke to ScreenRant about potentially returning as his signature role, saying:

Absolutely. Absolutely. Getting me and Jen, Liam, Woody, and Elizabeth. If we get the whole gang back together, I'm in 100 percent.

There you have it. Hutcherson seems all too happy to play Peeta again on the big screen, although he wants to do it by reuniting with the rest of his Hunger Games castmates. Specifically the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Elizabeth Banks, Liam Hemsworth, and Woody Harrelson. And smart money says that moviegoers would absolutely lose their minds if this actually happened.

While some fans like to rank the Hunger Games movies, the original four movies have aged pretty well. I recently re-watched them since they were streaming with a Peacock subscription, and really enjoyed the performances of the original cast. So count me among the fans who would love to see them all back in Panem for a new movie.

While there are no plans for a Hunger Games reunion at this time, it seems like just about anything could happen following the release of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The prequel was set 64 years before the events of the original movie. We followed a young Snow, and were given a backstory about how he became the tyrannical dictator we all know. It seems like moviegoing audiences were able to snap back into the reality of the dystopian franchise, so another Hunger Games movie of some kind feels likely.

For their part, the studio hasn't revealed any plans for another Hunger Games installment. I'm very curious about what plans might be cooked up. Will we get another prequel story, a sequel to Songbirds and Snakes, or a sequel to the main timeline? Only time will tell, but there's plenty of possibilities.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is available to rent or purchase from the comfort of home.