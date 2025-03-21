Hunger Games Producer Shares How Far Along The Sunrise On The Reaping Movie Is, And The 'Challenge' To Recast Haymitch After Woody Harrelson's Performance

News
By published

Who will volunteer as tribute to follow Woody Harrelson?

Woody Harrelson as Haymitch looking ahead while having dinner with Effie and the tributes in Hunger Games
(Image credit: Lionsgate)

This week, Hunger Games fans have been blessed with another installment of Suzanne Collins’ franchise with Sunrise on the Reaping. With the new novel already soaring to the top of bestseller lists, Lionsgate is in tandem currently working on the movie being one of the upcoming book adaptations with a 2026 release set. But now that fans are opening the pages of the new novel, how are things going with the movie? A producer has just shared the latest.

Nina Jacobson, who has been a vital part of the Hunger Games movies from the beginning, recently spoke to Variety about what’s going on with the Sunrise on the Reaping movie since it was announced to be coming last summer. In her words:

We’re much further along than we would ever have been otherwise, without having this jump, because we went to work right away. None of it has been announced yet, but we have a great draft that we’re still doing work on. We’ve established our locations.

Sunrise on the Reaping marks the first time a new book from Suzanne Collins has been announced at the same time as its book adaptation – which is rather rare in of itself. During Jacobson’s interview, she shared that soon after Collins was done with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, she called her and said she had “another book” and she wanted the producer to “read it” and tell her whether she thought “it’s a movie or not.”

Sunrise on the Reaping (A Hunger Games Novel)
was $27.99 now $19.59 at Amazon

You can read the brand new Hunger Games novel from Suzanne Collins, Sunrise on the Reaping now. The new release, which is currently No. 1 on Amazon's best sellers list, follows a young Haymitch as he gets chosen as one of four tributes from District 12 to compete in the 50th Hunger Games and Quarter Quell.

View Deal

Jacobson read the novel at Suzanne Collins’ agent's house before Hunger Games franchise director Francis Lawrence also read the book in the same top secret fashion. Jacobson said she was “on the edge” of her seat “crying” while reading it. Obviously, from there Lionsgate made a deal with Collins to get rights for the new novel, and now they are in the pre-production phase of the process.

Ever since the book and movie was announced, fans have been curious about who could play the role of Haymitch after Woody Harrelson. Jacobson also spoke to the casting process:

It’s an interesting challenge. Because of this early manuscript not being published, we haven’t even been able to read actors for fear that sides could leak! We’ve been holding our breath for a long time, but I think that what we’re looking for in that role is, you don’t want somebody who’s impersonating Woody, but you want somebody who very credibly feels like they could be a young version of this character, before the trauma and grief and rage that the fallout of the Games create. Nobody can be Woody Harrelson but Woody Harrelson. But you have to find that mischief that he has in him inherently and try to understand, if you turn back time from the man you meet at the beginning of “The Hunger Games,” who he was before all of that, and why he became that.

Hunger Games fans have already been on the case when it comes to fancasting the role, with House of the Dragon’s Tom Glynn Carney being a favorite, along with Cobra Kai’s Tanner Buchanan having the best response to having his name being thrown out as well. As fans get heartbroken over Haymitch’s origin story in Sunrise on the Reaping, we can’t wait for more news to come out regarding the title.

It won’t be long until we meet the young Haymitch. The movie adaptation is set to be released in theaters on November 20, 2026.

Sarah El-Mahmoud
Sarah El-Mahmoud
Staff Writer

Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Ben Affleck sitting with an expression of stoic concern in The Accountant 2.

Ben Affleck Is Glad The Accountant 2 Is Coming, But Knows There’s A ‘Pitfall’ With Making Sequels
Paul Rudd with mustache and soul patch in A24&#039;s Friendship

Paul Rudd Opened Up About His And Jack Black’s Anaconda Movie, And It Sounds Like The Pefect Crew To Pull Off This Spin On The 1997 Classic
Ben Affleck sitting with an expression of stoic concern in The Accountant 2.

Ben Affleck Is Glad The Accountant 2 Is Coming, But Knows There’s A ‘Pitfall’ With Making Sequels
See more latest
Most Popular
Ben Affleck sitting with an expression of stoic concern in The Accountant 2.
Ben Affleck Is Glad The Accountant 2 Is Coming, But Knows There’s A ‘Pitfall’ With Making Sequels
Ted Black and Erica Rollins standing inside courtroom in Suits LA
Another Suits Actor Is Coming Back For The LA Spinoff, And I’m Pretty Sure Their Character Is Only Going To Cause Trouble
Rip Ride Rockit
Universal Orlando And Six Flags Are Both Being Sued Over Major Roller Coaster Injuries, One Allegedly Leading To Death
Ben Rappaort as Brett, Aja Naomi King as Catherine, and AnnaSophia Robb as Alice in Gross Pointe Garden Society Season 1x01
A New Network TV Series Was Just Shifted Into The Friday Night Death Slot (And Proves It May Have Been A Better Fit For Streaming)
Paul Rudd with mustache and soul patch in A24&#039;s Friendship
Paul Rudd Opened Up About His And Jack Black’s Anaconda Movie, And It Sounds Like The Pefect Crew To Pull Off This Spin On The 1997 Classic
Jesse Metcalfe as Officer DeLuca in Law &amp; Order Season 24
As Law And Order Rips From Very Recent Headlines For The Next Big Murder, Here's Why Guest Jesse Metcalfe Thinks It'll Be 'One Of The Most Popular Episodes'
Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool in Deadpool
Ryan Reynolds Posted An Epic Video To Celebrate Deadpool's 10 Year Anniversary, And Of Course Hugh Jackman Left An A+ Comment
Steve Urkel&#039;s schmoozy face while talking to Laura in Family Matters
Family Matters' Reboot Could Still Happen, And I Think Jaleel White's Oddball Idea Actually Sounds Great
Blake Lively as Lily Bloom in It Ends with Us.
How Blake Lively Is Reportedly Trying To Get Justin Baldoni's Defamation Case Dismissed
The Xenomorph from Alien: Earth stares ahead with its mouth open, pictured next to Stitch holding a soda gun with a look of mischief in Lilo &amp; Stitch.
Disney's New Clips From Lilo & Stitch And Alien: Earth Have Me All In On The Upcoming Extraterrestrial Antics For Weirdly The Same Reason