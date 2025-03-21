Hunger Games Producer Shares How Far Along The Sunrise On The Reaping Movie Is, And The 'Challenge' To Recast Haymitch After Woody Harrelson's Performance
This week, Hunger Games fans have been blessed with another installment of Suzanne Collins’ franchise with Sunrise on the Reaping. With the new novel already soaring to the top of bestseller lists, Lionsgate is in tandem currently working on the movie being one of the upcoming book adaptations with a 2026 release set. But now that fans are opening the pages of the new novel, how are things going with the movie? A producer has just shared the latest.
Nina Jacobson, who has been a vital part of the Hunger Games movies from the beginning, recently spoke to Variety about what’s going on with the Sunrise on the Reaping movie since it was announced to be coming last summer. In her words:
Sunrise on the Reaping marks the first time a new book from Suzanne Collins has been announced at the same time as its book adaptation – which is rather rare in of itself. During Jacobson’s interview, she shared that soon after Collins was done with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, she called her and said she had “another book” and she wanted the producer to “read it” and tell her whether she thought “it’s a movie or not.”
You can read the brand new Hunger Games novel from Suzanne Collins, Sunrise on the Reaping now. The new release, which is currently No. 1 on Amazon's best sellers list, follows a young Haymitch as he gets chosen as one of four tributes from District 12 to compete in the 50th Hunger Games and Quarter Quell.
Jacobson read the novel at Suzanne Collins’ agent's house before Hunger Games franchise director Francis Lawrence also read the book in the same top secret fashion. Jacobson said she was “on the edge” of her seat “crying” while reading it. Obviously, from there Lionsgate made a deal with Collins to get rights for the new novel, and now they are in the pre-production phase of the process.
Ever since the book and movie was announced, fans have been curious about who could play the role of Haymitch after Woody Harrelson. Jacobson also spoke to the casting process:
Hunger Games fans have already been on the case when it comes to fancasting the role, with House of the Dragon’s Tom Glynn Carney being a favorite, along with Cobra Kai’s Tanner Buchanan having the best response to having his name being thrown out as well. As fans get heartbroken over Haymitch’s origin story in Sunrise on the Reaping, we can’t wait for more news to come out regarding the title.
It won’t be long until we meet the young Haymitch. The movie adaptation is set to be released in theaters on November 20, 2026.
