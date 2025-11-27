James Cameron Thinks He Knows Why 3D Hasn't Been Successful In Theaters, And I Think He's Onto Something
Why do the Avatar movies look so much better in 3D than everything else?
When the original Avatar hit theaters, it was lauded not only for its groundbreaking use of digital effects but also for its use of 3D. It was believed that 3D would be a major factor in all major film releases going forward, and while 3D was prominently used for a long time, the number of films shot in 3D that really took advantage of the technology has been few and far between.
James Cameron is still a major proponent of 3D. Speaking with The Town podcast, Cameron was asked why nobody else has been able to make 3D work in the way that he has. The director first took aim and the post-production 3D conversion process. Cameron has a blunt opinion on its quality, as compared to when other great directors filmed in 3D. He says:
Cameron says that studios seem to prefer post-production 3D conversion to filming in 3D, because although it costs more than filming in 3D, and produces an inferior product, it gives the studios more control, including the ability to not spend money on 3D at all if they decide so later on.
3D can be an incredible benefit to studios. It increases ticket prices, which means more box office revenue for studios and theaters. A big part of the reason that both previous Avatar movies were as successful as they were is that a lot of people spent the money to see the films in 3D.
However, the biggest hurdle to successful 3D, in Cameron’s opinion, has nothing to do with the way the movie is filmed, and is all about the way the film is presented., Cameron doesn’t believe most theaters present 3D at its best because the projection systems being used aren’t bright enough. Cameron continued:
James Cameron has a great point here regarding something that is vital to 3D presentation that doesn’t get talked about enough. There’s a reason the brightness is one of our criteria when we write about whether it's worth spending the money on 3D. 3D glasses naturally dim an image, which makes the brightness of the screen all the more important. But brightness is also incredibly variable, as it all depends on the state of the projection system in your theater.
Most major releases are still released in 3D, but it's just not a big deal anymore. Other formats, like 4DX, have tried to make inroads but with limited success. Many thought 3D was little more than a gimmick when it started, and that sometimes seems to be the case.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
While I’m not sure fixing projection brightness would make everybody more willing to spend money on 3D movies, it would be nice to have the confidence when seeing a movie in 3D that it will be bright enough. A lot of people will probably be springing for a 3D ticket to Avatar: Fire and Ash, hopefully they’ll see it in a theater that’s bright enough.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.