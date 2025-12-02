Avatar: Fire And Ash Has Screened, And Despite Being Another ‘Visually Superb’ Saga, There’s One Common Complaint
The next chapter of the James Cameron epic is upon us.
James Cameron’s Avatar is without a doubt one of the most epic franchises to ever grace the big screen, and just three years after the long-awaited sequel, the third installment Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to hit the 2025 movie calendar on December 19. Talk about an early Christmas present! Early screenings have begun, and first reactions are lauding another visual masterpiece, though moviegoers have one nagging issue (and it’s not the run time exceeding 3 hours).
Avatar: Fire and Ash picks up about a year after Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) joined the Metkayina clan, as they continue to grieve the loss of their oldest son Neteyam. They encounter a new enemy clan led by Varang (Oona Chaplin) as the conflict on Pandora escalates. Courtney Howard loves this addition, saying this is why we go to the movies. In the critic’s words:
Chris Parker also says he enjoyed the upcoming action movie, also praising Oona Chaplin and the incredible animation, though the critic has one nit-pick:
And here’s where we get into the complaints about Avatar: Fire and Ash repeating some of what we’ve already seen in the first two films. However, while Shaurya Chawla makes note of it, the repetition doesn’t take away from what he calls “great spectacle filmmaking.” Chawla writes:
Matt Neglia of Next Best Picture says Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña are doing some of their best work yet in Avatar 3, which is beautiful, thrilling and admittedly a little frustrating. Even with some questionable choices, Neglia writes, it’s still better than most of the other blockbusters out there. The critic continues:
Adam Patla agrees that less new material equals more repetitive stories, but this critic really enjoyed the heavier themes of mourning and conflict, writing:
Any complaints in these first reactions shouldn’t keep people from checking out the upcoming movie, because every critique was couched within glowing responses to the product James Cameron has put out. Anthony Gagliardi of The Movie Podcast says:

Jacob Kolness uses a couple of negative-sounding descriptors before conceding that nobody else out there is making films like the Avatar series. Kolness writes:
Erik Davis says Avatar: Fire and Ash is the epitome of what James Cameron does best, with his strong ambition and heart. Davis loves how the three films are brought together as the Sully family fights to define who they truly want to be. He continues:
We’ve still got a couple of weeks to wait until we can witness the next chapter of this science fiction epic, as it hits theaters on Friday, December 19. Will James Cameron be able to make the “two metric fucktons of money” he needs in order to justify those fourth and fifth Avatar movies he’s already working on? Only time will tell.
