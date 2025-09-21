‘This Is James Cameron, You Know?’ Avatar: Fire And Ash Crew Member Gets Real About Shooting A Wild-Sounding Action Sequence With Real Flames

When it comes to James Cameron's filmmaking techniques, the sky is the limit, and I’d argue he’s gone beyond the sky. The blockbuster filmmaker is known for his use of big, practical sets and advanced filmmaking technology to build worlds that immerse audiences. His latest film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is no exception. The famed director asked his crew to go above and beyond for his third Avatar installment, and this included an action sequence that featured actual flames.

In a recent piece published in Empire Magazine about the highly anticipated Avatar film, second-unit director Garrett Warren opened up about the lengths the creative team went through to make sure the film was as grounded and real as possible. One scene, for example, features an airborne Na’vi battle between two different tribes which includes the “Ash People," who will be introduced in this latest installment. The scene in question features unbelievable special effects, generated by technology and practical measures. One practical element is the fire, which Warren explained was essential.

We want people to feel the heat. [It’s] a cross between a pirate-ship [invasion] and an air-to-air combat battle, with the ikran, the flying creatures that move through the air, like fighter jets.

Despite James Cameron’s interest in growing technology, he’s always been known for his practical effects as well. He was a pioneer for CGI in The Abyss and Titanic but also constructed a real set in a freezing water tank and has flooded sets for certain shots. The fact that Cameron would want to use real fire in tandem with the motion capture tech that the Avatar films have become synonymous with is par-for-the-course when it comes to his films.

With the real fire came real stunts as well. Along with the flames, there were huge metal sets to assist the filmmaking process. There were massive aluminum starships to mimic what would be later altered for the big screen as well as flying dinosaur puppets for stunt actors to interact with. One of these stunt actors was second-unit stunt coordinator Steve Brown, who physically rode on these contraptions. Warren explained:

Steve basically had to jump off a moving bird the same way the Ash Warriors do. There were a couple of good faceplants. This is Jim Cameron, you know? We’re not doing stuff for fake.

Sure, when signing on for an Avatar film, there may be some justifiable assumptions that a lot of the work will be digital. However, Cameron has always been determined to make Pandora feel as tangible as possible, and that means practical sets. Even the motion capture involves the work of real actors, as it captures real expression and emotion as opposed to those details being animated independently.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Embrace the world of Pandora on Disney+ by streaming the Avatar films. A subscription to the ad-supported plan costs $9.99 a month. Meanwhile, the ad-free option goes for $15.99 a month. Customers can also save 16% by pre-paying $159.99 for a year.

This unique way of going about filmmaking speaks to James Cameron’s originality as a filmmaker, and his creative team's dedication shows their belief in his vision. This intensity may feel over-the-top, but I think it’s why the Avatar films are so astonishing, especially the underwater sequences in The Way of Water. I personally can’t wait to see all of this come to life and for Cameron’s on-screen world to dazzle audiences once again.

You can see Avatar: Fire and Ash when it hits theaters on December 19th amid the 2025 movie schedule. Fans of the franchise can also revisit previous Avatar films, including The Way of Water now with a Disney+ subscription.