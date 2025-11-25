James Cameron Admits Avatar 1 And 2 Had Problems, But Fire And Ash Is A Different Beast

James Cameron movies are known for using cutting-edge technology to achieve his vision, and nowhere is that more obvious than the Avatar films (which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription). While the first three Avatar movies might have taken 16 years to make, the director's latest comments about the threequel make it seem like things are way less messy the third time around. Let's break it all down.

What we know about Avatar: Fire and Ash is limited, but fans are eager to see the world of Pandora further expanded. For the first time we'll see the Na'vi battling each other, while Jake and his family reel from The Way of Water's ending. During a conversation with Shoot Online, Cameron shared a thrilling update about the third installment, saying:

As I told the brass at Disney, we're right at the glide slope to land right on time for delivery. The first film was a nightmare. Movie two was hectic. But here, I keep having to pinch myself because it's all going well. The film is strong.

Talk about exciting! While James Cameron admitted that he had some struggles getting the first two Avatar movies to theaters in time, that doesn't seem to be the case with Fire and Ash. He feels comfortable with the timeline, which will see the threequel released this December. Although now I'm curious about what went wrong with its predecessors.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the Avatar franchise. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

It's always fascinating to see how the sausage gets made, and it makes sense that the process to creating the Avatar movies might be challenging. After all, there is extensive visual effects needed to bring the motion capture performances to life, as well as the entire planet of Pandora. It sounds like Fire and Ash is right on target for this, while there was some chaos involved in the previous two films.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

It should be fascinating to see what Cameron has up his sleeve for this highly anticipated sci-fi blockbuster. Fire and Ash won't be narrated by Jake this time around, with that honor going to his son Lo’ak. I'm curious about how this changes the storytelling overall, especially the way that his parents' grief is portrayed. After all, they lost their oldest son Neteyam perished in the last movie. Plus Neytiri has a strained relationship with Spider.

It's wild to think how many years the Avatar movies have been part of James Cameron's life, and he's not even at the finish line yet. He's got a five-movie plan for the story, so there will still be two more to come after Fire and Ash is released.

Avatar: Fire and Ash will hit theaters on December 19th as part of the 2026 movie release list. And it sounds like Cameron is going to be able to relax in the final weeks before its given to the masses.