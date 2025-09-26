New Avatar: Fire And Ash Footage Is Being Dropped With The Way Of Water’s Theatrical Re-Release, But There’s A Catch That Could Be Pricey For Die-Hard Fans

Before you know it, James Cameron’s long-awaited Avatar sequel, Fire and Ash, will be hitting theaters. So far, its trailer has debuted new Na’vi characters and insane visuals that already make us wish we were back in Pandora. Fans will be happy to know that not only will there be a theatrical re-release of Avatar: The Way of Water, but you’ll get to see new footage of the upcoming third movie. However, there’s a sneaky catch that could be pricey for die-hard fans.

As it’s been three years since the second Avatar movie (which is streaming with your Disney+ subscription ) was released in theaters, maybe you need a recap before Fire and Ash hits theaters. Well, Variety reported that the James Cameron sequel will get the re-release treatment in October. The good news of what to expect from this re-release is that you’ll get a sneak peek at never-before-seen Fire and Ash footage. Here’s the pricey twist— there are three brand-new clips, but only one will be shown in each screening.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

If you’re a diehard fan of the sci-fi franchise, maybe you’ll pay money for multiple screenings so you’re caught up on all three sneak peeks. However, you’d been spending more than the price of a single ticket just so you don’t miss out on any exclusive content.

You have to admit that it’s an excellent box-office strategy to lure fans to attend multiple showings of The Way of Water. The question is, are fans truly willing to keep opening their wallets just so they can say they’ve seen every teaser of Fire and Ash before its December release?

One thing to love about Avatar re-releases is that they bring something promising that will make you want to see the next movie more and more. What came new to the 2010 Avatar: Special Edition re-release was a 3D version that featured eight minutes of never-before-seen footage of new creatures and action scenes. The IMAX 3D movie brought in a worldwide total of $33.2 million.

And then, the 2022 re-release of the first movie was the best move for Way of Water in not only bringing over $76 million worldwide, but also for showing a sneak peek of the dazzling underwater technology that would await the next movie. If Way of Water’s re-release can pump fans even more for the third Avatar movie, that’s a mission accomplished.

So if you’re willing to pay for multiple Way of Water screenings, so you can say you’ve seen all of the sneak peeks of Fire and Ash, it proves you really are a hardcore fan of the franchise. James Cameron’s Avatar movies have proven time and time again that Pandora’s force can snag billions of dollars in box office moolah. But we all know delving into the captivating adventures of the Na’vi and spectacular visuals is totally worth it.

Sneak peeks of Avatar: Fire and Ash await you during select screenings of Way of Water re-releases, hitting theaters worldwide on October 3rd. Don’t forget to add Fire and Ash to your watchlist with its theatrical release on December 19th.