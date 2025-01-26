I Decided To Rewatch Mr. Holland's Opus For The First Time As An Adult, And The Ending Hits Differently

So… we have to talk about Mr Holland’s Opus.

As someone who has lived on this planet for closer to three decades, I have watched plenty of movies. I wouldn’t say I’ve seen all of them, but I’m a big fan. I’ve seen the best horror movies and the best rom-coms out there. Heck, I've even seen some of the best action films , even though I’m not even a huge action lover.

But a movie I haven’t seen in years was Mr. Holland’s Opus.

It’s funny because I feel like I always recommend it to everyone, saying how great of a film it is… but I’m basing it off of the last time I watched it, and it’s been quite a long time since then. So I decided to check it out again as an adult to see if it still lives up to the hype – and I have to talk about the ending because it hits differently now. Let’s get into it.



I Always Enjoyed The Film As A Movie Lover, But It’s Been Years, And I Didn't Fully Understand It As A Kid

As I said in the introduction, it’s not like I haven’t seen the film. I have, and honestly, I remember that I used to watch this movie pretty regularly at school – probably in music classes when I was in until high school, which makes all the sense in the world.

And there’s a lot to love about this movie, both as a kid and as an adult. The music is, of course, fantastic, as I would expect it to be from a movie literally all about the arts. Richard Dreyfuss is wonderful in his leading role, and the rest of the cast is really well-done as well.

But I never quite… got it as a kid. Teachers would show this to us and I’d love it for the music and the good story but the themes never really clicked. The meaning behind everything didn’t mean, well, anything to little Alexandra. And while I do recall the last time watching this to be when I was in high school as a freshman, it still didn’t quite hit back then either.

Truthfully, I think that’s for the better… because now, it means so much more.



As Someone Who Has Grown To Love The Arts, It Pained Me To See Holland Laid Off

When watching this movie, seeing Mr. Holland laid off from his job because the Education Board, of course, had budget cuts and wanted to focus more on other subjects felt like a punch to the gut. I understand the need to prioritize reading and math and everything else, but the arts were truly my life for a long time.

As a kid, when the arts were cut-back or not big at a particular school I attended, I’d be sad, but I’d find a way around it. But watching it now, it physically pains me to think of what would have happened to me if the arts department was just suddenly cut from my life.

While my career choice did end up pivoting to that of writing (thanks to some wonderful English teachers that I’ll get into in a bit), I loved music and theater. I grew up in a very musical family, and my time in band class, chorus class, and having fun on stage was something I always loved to do -- not enough for me to really make a career out of it because I was a realist, but a hobby, an escape from reality.

Truthfully, those classes shaped me into who I am now. While I write, I listen to jazz music. When I drive, I listen to classical music. When I cook, I play my favorite pop songs. Music literally shaped the very foundation of who I am as a person. And now, as an adult, seeing a teacher who teaches music to kids get laid off is utterly heartbreaking.

It makes me think back to all the music teachers I had and how they might be affected if they were laid off. Heck, it makes me want to seek them out and say ‘thank you’ because I truly don’t believe I would be the person I am today without them.



Seeing All His Former Students Who Loved Him Hit Harder As Someone Who’s Relied On Teachers

This was another moment of the ending that slapped the heck out of my emotions and turned me into an utter pile of goo. Watching all his former students – one of them who even becomes a freaking governor – come back to thank him for all his years as a teacher.

Like, come on.

I’m pretty sure I’ve touched on this before, but I was bullied pretty harshly in middle school. Because of that, I was pretty distant in high school, even though I attended a completely different district. While binging some of the best shows on Netflix (at the time), heading to the movies, or listening to music (of course) was an escape, I didn’t really have that at school.

I had friends, but there was really only one person I connected with (who I am still best friends with to this day), so oftentimes, I would connect with teachers. And now, as an adult, it makes me think of how many teachers have truly influenced my life the way that Mr. Holland did with his students.

Remember those English teachers I mentioned in the second section? Yeah, those shaped my life. Really, one specifically—I won’t name her—she was my tenth-grade English teacher, and she had a heart of gold and ran her classroom like a well-oiled machine. She ran it so well that no one dared mess with her, but no matter what, she did everything in her power to help her students, including me.

I went through a lot in 10th grade without getting too personal, and she was there for me, through better or worse. These teachers…they impact us in ways we sometimes don’t even remember until we’re old and gray. They change our lives, and we dare to talk back to them.

They give us so much of themselves, and it’s only fair that as we get older, we give a little bit back to them. So this is my thank you to all the teachers who shaped me—specifically, my tenth-grade English teacher, even if she doesn’t remember me with everyone she teaches. Thank you.



Watching Mr. Holland Finally Live His Dream Of Conducting His Own Symphony Reminds Me Of How We Dream

I just… can’t with this scene.

Watching Mr. Holland finally achieve his dream at the very end of conducting his symphony is something that hits so hard.

We all have dreams. Sometimes, they’re reachable; other times, they feel so far away and unobtainable. But this moment taught me an extremely valuable lesson about dreams, one that I didn’t get as a kid.

Dream as big as you can – but it’s okay to get help along the way when you run into trouble.

I’m a prideful person, and it took me years to learn how to ask for help, but this moment really made me realize that even my own dreams, no matter how big or small, are achievable. They might not happen today or tomorrow, but they are there—and because of Mr. Holland’s love and legacy and what he did for his students, they made sure he achieved his dream.

Having those people around you who will help you, even when you feel you don’t need it – it’s so valuable, and it’s something I will never take for granted again.



I Think This Is A Film Everyone Should Check Out When They’re Older

I’ve seen plenty of movies as an adult that have altered my mind. I watched Lilo & Stitch and fell in love with Nani. I watched The Hunger Games as an adult and felt my mindset shift entirely. There are so many I could point to.

But this movie is special.

I know, we say that about every movie, but Mr. Holland's Opus really is. I think this is the kind of film that everyone can connect to. There is always that one teacher that we remember that altered our lives, and Mr. Holland embodies that teacher in every sense of the word.

The movie makes us think about our past, present, and future, and if a film can do that, I want to recommend it to everyone. Watch it and feel these things, to get existential and emotional. Sometimes, we really need to detox, connect with ourselves, and find our place amongst all the chaos of this life.

Mr. Holland’s Opus is a great place to start and will teach adults valuable lessons. Take it from someone whose mind was changed forever.

If you haven’t seen Mr. Holland’s Opus, it is available to stream on Disney+. Watch it; you won’t regret it.