I Have Some Major Oscars Complaints After One Of My Favorite 2024 Movies Got Seriously Snubbed

The 2025 Academy Award nominations came out in January 2025, and I was shocked to see that Conclave, which I consider one of the best movies of 2024 , wasn’t nominated in several of the major categories. Sure, Edward Berger’s papal drama is up for the top prize of the night – Best Picture – and seven other categories, but I still have some Oscars complaints that I need to talk out.

I know it sounds crazy to hear someone complain about a movie only receiving eight Oscar nominations, but there are three other major categories that I totally thought would include what is considered one of last year’s best thrillers . But nope, the Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Supporting Actors races don’t include anyone from this highly rewatchable movie . I really need you to hear me out on this…

I Know, I Know, Conclave Is Up For Best Picture And Other Oscars, But I Still Feel Like The Papal Thriller Was Snubbed

I know, I should be happy that Conclave was one of the movies that received the most nominations (only Wicked, The Brutalist, and Emilia Pérez received more nods), including Best Picture, I still can’t help but feel like the book-to-screen adaptation was snubbed in at least three of the categories I mentioned up above. This isn’t me speaking poorly of the movies that received nominations for Best Director and other places where Conclave missed out, it’s just me bringing up the fact I honestly thought it’d at least get nominated in every major category.

When it comes to the direction, cinematography, and performances by two actors long overdue for Academy Awards of their own, few movies released last year came close to touching what Conclave was able to achieve on the big screen. And considering the movie received nominations in so many other categories up and down the list, it’s just strange that this intense drama didn’t even get mentioned in the running for these major awards.

Edward Berger Not Being Nominated For Best Director Has Me Irrationally Upset

When Edward Berger didn’t get nominated for All Quiet on the Western Front at the 2023 Academy Awards , I thought to myself, “That’s a bummer, but he’ll get them next time.” When I first started to hear about Conclave and saw footage from the then-upcoming thriller, I convinced myself that the Oscars would make things right and at least nominate the talented filmmaker in the Best Director category. I was pretty much convinced the prize was his when watching the movie and when breaking down the Conclave ending .

However, like all those cardinals vying for their chance to win the papacy only to see their name falling farther and farther down the list, it wasn’t to be for Berger this year. And I’m really bummed out and irrationally upset over it.

Screenwriter Peter Straughan was nominated for his adaptation of Robert Harris’ 2016 novel, and rightfully so, but I still find it odd that Berger, who helped bring those scenes to life, was not included in the list of nominees. His tight direction, careful eye, and delicate touch were all on display throughout the movie and were also some of the film’s biggest strengths. I mean, Berger was nominated for a Golden Globe (he didn’t win) and is being recognized at the BAFTAs, so I feel like my frustration is more than justified here.

With All Those Impressive Shots, I Thought Stéphane Fontaine Was A Shoo-In For Cinematography

Another name I was shocked to see absent from the list of Academy Award nominations was Stéphane Fontaine, the director of photography who created all those awesome shots throughout Conclave. When I saw the film’s first trailer last summer, I couldn’t get over all the brilliantly composed and lit scenes that flashed before my eyes. Watching the movie, I was taken aback by the sheer beauty and complexity of the composition with those leading lines, intense close-up shots, and beautiful use of color and light to bring the papal vote out of the Sistine Chapel and onto the screen.

The big scenes – like Ralph Fiennes’ Dean Lawrence giving a moving homily at the start of the election – and minor transitional shots of cardinals and nuns walking, talking, or smoking (so much smoking) are elevated by Fontaine’s eye and attention to detail. Similar to the halls of the Vatican leading to the Sistine Chapel and its breathtaking fresco-painted ceiling by Michelangelo, each shot in Conclave is a stunning and mesmerizing work of art just waiting to be examined and interpreted.

How he was not recognized for his work on the film is a mystery I’d love to solve.

And Don't Get Me Started On Stanley Tucci And John Lithgow Not Being Recognized

Ralph Fiennes being nominated for Best Actor and Isabella Rossellini getting nominated for Best Supporting Actress were two of the Oscar nods I was most excited about when they were announced in January. However, as happy as I was to hear their names, I was equally bummed to notice two major omissions: Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow. These two, whose characters helped turn Conclave into the religious version of Mean Girls , were absolutely phenomenal and did everything you’d want in a great Best Supporting Actor nominee.

Tucci’s Cardinal Bellini and Lithgow’s Cardinal Tremblay were at the heart and center of the papal thriller, enhancing Fiennes’ performance at every turn. And while Kieran Culkin’s A Real Pain performance is likely to earn the Succession star an Oscar come March, it would have been nice to at least see the two more-than-deserving actors be included in the category (along with Denzel Washington, who was also left out in the cold after his menacing Gladiator II performance).

But I’m not one of the Academy’s voters and I have no say in the matter. All I can do is sit back, complain, and hope that Lithgow will eventually earn an Oscar and join the list of EGOT winners .

Again, I should be happy for Conclave, considering it has been nominated for eight Academy Awards and has a good chance of winning several of them. But still, I can’t help but feel more than a little upset about these snubs.