I'm Not Forgetting The Denzel Snub, But John Lithgow Has Weighed In On Conclave's Own Lack Of Oscar Noms

The fact that the class of 2025 Oscar nominees includes eight nominations for Conclave is rather apt, considering the picture’s central tale is all about electing a new pope. Such a process would inspire some to feel slighted for not even ranking among the heavy hitters, and once again life has imitated art in that very respect.

Though I haven’t forgotten Denzel Washington’s continued 2025 awards season snubs , I find myself mad all over again after reading John Lithgow weigh in on a key Conclave omission. Sitting down with Variety during a podcast interview at Sundance, the legendary actor and Jimpa star addressed the fact that director Edward Berger failed to secure a nod for his Conclave helming duties.

Ever honest, yet diplomatic, Lithgow’s following thoughts on the matter are relatable:

Of course I was disappointed, but that is just the element of awards season. The field is strong and Edward is a rare and wonderful director. We loved him so much. He was nominated for every single other award, and ‘Conclave’ got eight Oscar noms. That only happens when you have a great director. He can take it. He can take it in stride. We are all very proud of the film. My cup runneth over.

Landing on the list of CinemaBlend’s best movies of 2024 , as well as Top 10 lists of critics and voting boards alike, Conclave is pretty popular for a PG-rated film with a very Catholic foundation. It’s a far cry from the project that secured Edward Berger’s 2023 Oscar win , the brutal war epic All Quiet on the Western Front; so even fans of the director’s work might have been a bit taken aback at first.

However, there’s no lack of intensity in this character driven story, which has landed a wide swath of nominations at this year’s Academy Awards. It even gave the iconic Isabella Rossellini her first Oscar nod, as her portrayal of Sister Agnes is up for Best Supporting Actress. It may be a disappointing result, but it doesn't change the fact that Berger's 2024 indie hit is an artful success.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Conclave may not be the most nominated picture in the lot, but it’s one of the big ticket titles that’s up for the glory of 2024’s Best Picture. While Berger’s lack of a Best Director nomination isn’t as shocking as the egregious Challengers Oscar shut out , I still agree that it is a disappointing absence. But to paraphrase John Lithgow’s feelings above, it’s Awards Season, baby!

The good, the bad, and the ridiculous all get to mingle between now and the night those envelopes are opened on live TV. As such, the 97th Academy Awards will end the suspense of who will take home golden glory on Sunday, March 2nd, starting at 7 PM ET on ABC and Hulu. Meanwhile, the exemplary work of Mr. Lithgow and the Conclave cast is currently available to stream through a Peacock subscription .