Wuthering Heights Fans Have Messages For The Movie Newbies Who Are Finding Out Heathcliff And Cathy Are 'Bad People'
They're pretty toxic, really.
Based on when Wuthering Heights was released on the 2026 movie schedule, as well as its trailer, it's easy to assume that it will be a sweeping romantic tale. In some ways, it is; however, it’s by no means a happy one. In fact, it’s a really toxic story that focuses on two pretty bad people. Book readers knew that going into this experience; however, some movie newbies didn’t, and the people familiar with the source material have some words for them.
As someone who has not read Emily Brontë’s novel, I didn’t realize that Wuthering Heights wasn’t an epic romance until I was sitting in the theater. However, plenty of people who have read the novel that inspired this book-to-screen adaptation took to social media to let fans know what they’re getting into. In fact, palmtreefire posted a list of warnings on Threads. Writing:
Considering Wuthering Heights was released over Valentine’s Day weekend, and the trailer markets it as “inspired by the greatest love story of all time,” I can see why some would think Cathy and Heathcliff weren’t the worst. However, they are bad. Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s characters are toxic, terrible at communicating, and the reason for each other’s respective demises.
Book readers were obviously well aware of all this going into the movie. So, on this Threads post, they shared their thoughts on the lead characters of this film and their experiences reading Wuthering Heights for the first time. Here are a few of the highlights:
- I read it as a teen and Heathcliffe was this brooding romantic hero who loved beyond death. At 55, I'm telling 'Run, Cathy! Run for your life, you silly girl! He's a walking red flag!!!!!' -jintythejust
- Omg, heathcliff is a D-head in the book he talking about some “Catherine Earnshaw, you may not rest as long as I am living!…” he was CRUEL -mama._courtney
- I read the book for the first time recently. When I finished it I thought, "did I miss something, or does everyone in this book suck?" I liked the book, but man, no one was likeable at all. -caitlincc7
- I reread it for the first time since high school. I still loved it, for the words, the descriptions. But I was definitely like, "Wow, these people are awful!" -risingphoenixreads
- Read this book in 11th grade and HATED it sooooo much, these people are terrible 😑 -che1sea88
Since it came out, Wuthering Heights reviews have been mixed, and the reactions have been polarizing. However, I do think we can all agree that whether you loved it or hated it, the characters are despicable, Wuthering Heights' ending is tragic, and this is by no means your average romance.
While Cathy and Heathcliff love each other, and have their own trauma they're battling, I would not say they're good people or that their poor choices are justified. They also, for the life of them, can't figure out how to handle their love in a healthy way.
In many ways, Cathy torments and tortures Heathcliff, and she does not treat him kindly. Meanwhile, Heathcliff is mean and abusive to others, especially after he returns. They're both selfish, rude, and inconsiderate to those around them. And all of this poor behavior is what makes this story such a complex and tragic romance. So, yeah, they’re both bad; that’s part of the point, and book readers have been saying that for quite some time.
Now, if you’d like to experience a story about two bad people for yourself, you can catch Wuthering Heights in theaters now.
