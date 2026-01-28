I Love The Lord Of The Rings Scene That Viggo Mortensen Says Is His Favorite Of The Entire Trilogy
It's a solid pick.
The Lord of the Rings is one of the biggest film franchises ever, not only in terms of its success, but also in terms of its scope. It was necessary to bring J.R.R. Tolkien’s incredible world to life. Even 25 years after the first film in the franchise was released, Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings still has people talking.
Every frame of the trilogy is its own work of art, but Viggo Mortensen has no question what his favorite scene in the film is. In a recent conversation with Empire, Mortenson and Sean Bean discussed the death of Boromir. One of the most memorable scenes in the entire trilogy. Mortensen explained that the character’s death was actually looking to be quite complex until Sean Bean made it simple. He explained:
I’ll admit it’s been a while since I’ve watched The Lord of the Rings, but I’ve always loved that scene too. Earlier in the film, it looks like Boromir could even become a villain, but in the end, he does exactly what his job in the fellowship is. He protects the One Ring.
That said, I certainly didn’t recall that you never actually see an arrow fly into Boromir when he’s killed. And yet, looking back at the scene, that’s exactly what you get. However, due to a solid performance by Bean and well-edited shots, you can still feel those hits.
For an actor who is known for dying in movies, Boromir is perhaps Sean Bean’s greatest death scene. Bean called it his favorite on-screen death. Not just for the fantastic way that Bean performs the killing shots, but for the scene after, where Aragorn and Boromir share a moment as he dies. Viggo Mortensen says it's his favorite part of the entire trilogy...
Boromir has had a lasting impact on The Lord of the Rings films, which is striking considering how little he’s actually in them. It’s probably because of this scene that the character still means so much in the films.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.