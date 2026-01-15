The Story Behind How Viggo Mortensen Taking A Surfboard To The Face Impacted Lord Of The Rings
Peter Jackson had to adjust production because of this.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the release of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, the first entry in one of the most ambitious film undertakings ever attempted. To celebrate the anniversary, all three of the iconic films are being re-released in theaters this month, and Peter Jackson is coming along for the ride. He's also sharing behind-the-scenes stories, including one about how Viggo Mortensen getting into a surfboard accident impacted his movies.
When The Lord of the Rings movies hit screens again this weekend, they’ll be accompanied by new introductions by director Peter Jackson. EW has a look at one of them, which includes the director talking about the production, which was more like one massive film than it was three separate projects. He said…
Needless to say, a project that extensive was bound to have some problems, and one of them was a surfboard that injured Viggo Mortensen, and required some quick thinking on the director’s part to work around it. Jackson says the team was working on a key Fellowship scene. Unfortunately, one of the principal players in the scene had sustained an injury during a break in filming. Jackson explained…
The Lord of the Rings saw its share of injuries. This isn't even the only significant injury to Viggo Mortensen. It's frequently reported that the actor broke two toes kicking a helmet in one scene as well. However, getting whacked in the face by a surfboard is a bit harder to cover up.
If it were a minor thing, it likely could have been covered by makeup. Unfortunately, as Jackson tells it, the injury was quite severe. If it had been a smaller production, rescheduling the scene might have been possible, but on something like The Lord of the Rings, that simply wasn’t an option, leading Jackson to only have one choice. He said…
Peter Jackson says the shots in question came during the Mines of Moria sequence, when the Cave Troll joins the fight. Give the scene a look below and see if you can spot an injured Viggo Mortensen.
With two new Lord of the Rings movies on the way, hopefully, all involved will stay injury-free. Although whether or not Viggo Mortensen will be in them remains to be seen.
Now, to go back and see the original trilogy, you can catch it in theaters this weekend, or you can stream it with an HBO Max subscription.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
