One Thing I Never Would’ve Guessed Harry Styles Has ‘Struggled’ With During His Tours

Look, Harry Styles has come a long way since he first auditioned for The X Factor back in 2010 and got his start as one of the members of One Direction, and from there turning into the full-fledged musical phenomenon he is now. However, I definitely wasn’t expecting one recent comment he made about one struggle he’d dealt with.

Harry Styles’ fourth solo album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. is almost here, dropping this Friday, along with a concert film coming out for those with a Netflix subscription. As the 32-year-old gets ready to show the world his latest work, and tour around the world, he recently shared this:

Something I’ve often struggled with, in the middle of a tour, is feeling like I’m not sure what I’m giving, not sure what I’m adding to the world. Especially when the reward system and the kind of…adulation that you can receive feels so loud. Like clearly I’m getting so much from this, I’m getting all this energy. People are giving me so much, which I deeply appreciate. But what am I contributing? At times I felt quite existential about that.

It goes to show we’re all figuring it out, doesn’t it? Across Harry Styles’ solo career specifically, I have felt like he’s confidently been giving his fans exactly what he intends to and has been incredibly generous with them. And yet, in a new interview with Runner’s World, he said that often when he’s in the middle of a tour, he can second guess himself and question his place in the world.

It’s a refreshingly honest statement about how Harry Styles is just one person who has the power to create such a huge impact, but perhaps can translate into imposter syndrome and a difficulty with how to process it all. It sounds like Styles feels all the love after show after show, but he can get into his head about what exactly he is offering them.

From my perception, the answer to that question is simple: joy. Styles’ music is always fun, and I’ve heard nothing but stories of euphoria and glee from those who’ve gone to his shows. He’s always a joy to watch realize his visions, such as through this recent performance at the BRITS, which you can watch below:

Harry Styles - Aperture (Live at The BRIT Awards 2026) - YouTube Watch On

In the new interview, Styles shared that he made his new album after falling in love with the House scene in Berlin, Germany on his frequent trips there. He said he “wanted to recreate [what] I had on the dance floor” at clubs, and make music that inspired togetherness rather than his concerts feeling like a “sermon”

In recent years, Harry Styles has also gotten so much into running that he completed the 2025 Berlin Marathon in under three hours. The “Aperture” singer (who also has one of the best cameos in the MCU) said running played a part in Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally because of how when House music became part of his running routine it felt like he could completely enjoy the activity and it felt like he was “meditating right there.”

