How Does Zack Snyder Really Feel About Batman V Superman’s Martha Scene Being Memed? Here’s What He Says

Few new superhero movies are as dissected and memed as thoroughly as Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was upon release. While the 2016 blockbuster certainly has its defenders and does some things undeniably well, one moment continues to overshadow the rest, depending on who you ask: the infamous “Martha” scene. It’s been parodied, endlessly debated, and recycled into TikToks and punchlines for nearly a decade. So how does Zack Snyder actually feel about the internet refusing to let it die?

During a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Snyder took a break from his packed 2026 movie schedule to address the scene directly. He acknowledged that it became a cultural lightning rod, but made it clear he still stands by the reasoning behind it. As he put it:

It’s fine to make fun of Martha. It is true in canon that Batman and Superman’s mother[s] are both named Martha. That is a fact of the comic book world. Whether or not that is a thing that you feel like Batman hovering the spear of destiny over Superman’s heart, those words – seeing what he believes [is] a creature, that this thing that he’s demonized in his mind has got a mother named Martha. If there’s another thing that could touch him, you know, that could’ve been. We just felt like this was an obvious way in.

If you somehow missed the cultural discourse back in 2016, the moment occurs when Batman, fully prepared to kill Superman, hesitates after Clark Kent utters his mother’s name, Martha, which happens to be the same name as Bruce Wayne’s late mother. For some viewers, it was an emotionally resonant humanizing beat. For others, it felt abrupt, even unintentionally funny. The memes followed almost immediately.

But Snyder explains that they didn’t do it for shock value, but as a thematic bridge. In his interpretation, Bruce has so completely dehumanized Superman that he sees him as a threat, a god, or even a monster. Hearing that he has a mother, and that her name mirrors the most traumatic loss of Bruce’s life, punctures that narrative in an instant.

From Snyder’s perspective, the moment is rooted in canon. Both characters’ mothers have been named Martha in DC Comics for decades. The film simply chose to lean into that overlap as a storytelling device. Whether audiences embraced it is another question, but the intent was always about cracking open Batman’s hardened worldview.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

It’s also important to remember the broader context of Batman and Superman in that film. This iteration of the Caped Crusader is older, more cynical, and deeply scarred by years of trauma. He’s lost faith in institutions and views Superman as the ultimate symbol of unchecked power. The “Martha” moment isn’t intended to function as some magic word that instantly fixes everything; it’s meant to serve as an emotional shockwave. In that split second, Bruce is forced to confront the humanity of the being he’s about to kill, and, by extension, reconnect with his own.

Snyder’s comments come as part of a larger point about authorship. Whether audiences love or hate his films, they undeniably stem from a singular artistic perspective. In the same discussion, he poses a pointed question: Do we really want movies “with all the edges sanded off?” It’s a telling remark, especially considering what happened when he stepped away from Justice League and the studio brought in Joss Whedon in an effort to smooth things out and broaden the appeal, a move that, for many, satisfied no one.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can debate Snyder’s aesthetic and storytelling choices all day, “Martha” included, but it’s difficult to argue that his films lack a clear point of view. Just compare his cut of Justice League to the theatrical version to see how dramatically two filmmakers can interpret the same material. Sure, the “Martha” scene may feel abrupt or even a bit awkward to some viewers. But the underlying logic is there, and the intention is clear. And there’s something to be said for a storyteller willing to take bold swings in service of a distinct vision — even if those swings occasionally become memes.

The new DC universe under James Gunn is moving along, but if you're feeling like revisiting Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, along with the entire Snyderverse of DC films, they're streaming with an HBO Max subscription.