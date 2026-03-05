How To Watch Ted Season 2 Online And Stream All Episodes Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Ted Season 2 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date: Thursday, March 5 (US, CA) | Friday, March 6 (UK, NZ) US Stream: Peacock TV (US) Free Stream: TVNZ Plus (NZ) International Streams: Sky TV / NOW (UK) | Amazon Prime with STACKTV (CA) | Binge (AU) Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Ted Season 2: Preview

Like Paddington, but with a Boston accent and severe potty mouth, Ted returns to John Hancock High for the sophomore installment of Seth MacFarlane’s hit comedy. It’s his and John’s final year in school, and they’re determined to make it count – which means hormonal misadventures, coming-of-age drama, and R-rated antics aplenty. Catch all eight episodes with our guide below, explaining how to watch Ted Season 2 online and stream the whole series free with a VPN.

MacFarlane’s 2012 film about an anthropomorphic bear and his best friend struck gold at the box office, introducing audiences to the loveable yet foul-mouthed Ted – a cuddly toy brought magically to life. The prequel series focuses on the 16-year-old John (Max Burkholder) as he grows up in nineties Massachusetts, alongside his plush pal and dysfunctional family: pathologically passive mother Susan (Alanna Ubach), ill-tempered father Matty (Scott Grimes), and socially-conscious cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham).

Peacock's most-watched original in 2024, it's rude, crude, and utterly hilarious. Ted is both angel and devil on John's shoulder. He introduces his young friend to the pleasures of pot, yet is a source of consolation too, such as when the awkward teen strikes out with a gorgeous girl. But for all its bawdy humor, Ted: The TV Series is based on a sweet, unexpected foundation of friendship and empathy. Loud and Clear rightly described the show as “one of the most likeable sitcoms we’ve seen in years”.

Season 2 will find our thunder buddies mid-way through senior year. John still isn’t having any luck with the ladies, and the idea of arriving at college never having had a girlfriend is nerve-wracking. So they’re intent on turning their final year around. Though if the trailer’s any indication, expect their plans to go fantastically awry: whether racking up a thousand dollar bill on a sex hotline at school, or Ted being chased naked down the street after being caught in a steamy rendezvous with the neighbour’s wife.

Don’t miss Peacock’s record-breaking comedy: simply peruse our guide for how to watch Ted Season 2 online and 100% free no matter where you’re located.

How to watch Ted Season 2 online for free

(Image credit: TVNZ+)

Seth MacFarlane’s hit comedy returns on Friday, March 6, and streamers in New Zealand can watch Ted Season 2 free of charge on the ad-supported TVNZ Plus service.

Signing up is quick, easy, and totally free. Simply pop in your details including an email address and password – no zip code required!

Away from home? Use a VPN to port yourself back to New Zealand and watch every episode of Ted Season 2 for free.

How to watch Ted Season 2 from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Ted Season 2 online just as you would at home.

While services like Peacock block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US residents overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Ted Season 2 as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services (including Peacock) and doing so speedily. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile, desktop, tablet TV, or gaming console. It's incredibly secure, you can get assistance with its 24/7 customer support, and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.39 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Peacock, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US, while Kiwi citizens wanting to dial in to TVNZ Plus will want a New Zealand server.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access – for Ted, head to your home streaming service (Peacock in the US, TVNZ Plus in New Zealand, etc.)

How to watch Ted Season 2 online in the US

(Image credit: Peacock/NBCUniversal)

Stream every episode of Ted Season 2 from Thursday, March 5 when they arrive exclusively on NBC’s Peacock.

There are a few Peacock subscription options, but you’ll need the Premium plan at $10.99 to watch Peacock Originals likeTed, in addition to hit movies, live sports and events, and more. There’s also the option to upgrade, thereby avoiding ads and enabling offline download functionality with the Premium Plus plan, which costs $16.99 a month.

Also, Walmart+ is currently offering a 30-day trial for $1, which includes a subscription to Peacock.

Currently traveling abroad? Whether you’re a Kiwi trying to access TVNZ Plus, or an American temporarily out of the country, download a VPN to access the same services you’d enjoy back home.

How to watch Ted Season 2 online in the UK

The sophomore season of Ted will be available from Friday, March 6, with episodes airing on Sky Max or available to stream with a NOW plan across the pond.

You can purchase Sky TV packages from £15 a month. For a more flexible streaming option, though, sign up for NOW's Entertainment pass. That’s typically £9.99 a month and you can cancel your membership at any time. However, NOW is currently available for enticing £4.99 per month, but there’s a caveat: being tied into a 12-month minimum contract.

An American resident overseas? Use a VPN to access your Peacock account back in the States.

How to watch Ted Season 2 online in Canada

(Image credit: Amazon)

In Canada, Ted Season 2 will air weekly episodes on Showcase every Thursday from March 5. If you don’t have linear access to that channel, don’t fear: episodes will be available to stream next-day with a STACKTV subscription.

Get Showcase content and more with STACKTV. Simply purchase it as part of an Amazon Prime subscription. Both Amazon Prime and STACKTV have free trial promos for new members (30 days and 14 days respectively), after which you’ll pay CA$14.99 a month to keep STACKTV and CA$9.99 for Amazon Prime.

NB: if you're an American traveling north of the border who wants to access your Peacock account back home, you can do so with a VPN.

How to watch Ted Season 2 online in Australia

(Image credit: Binge)

Aussies can watch Ted Season 2 with a BINGE membership and stream all eight episodes from Thursday, March 5. You could even watch them all without paying a thing thanks to the platform’s introductory promo.

That’s right: new members are entitled to a 7-day free trial. When that ends, you’ll pay as little as AU$10 a month for the platform’s entry-level subscription.

However, Binge is geo-locked to Aussies only. So if you're from Oz but in another country right now, simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home.

Ted Season 2, Trailer

ted Season 2 | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Ted Season 2, Episode Release Schedule

Ted Season 2: Episode 1 – Thursday, March 5

Ted Season 2: Episode 2 – Thursday, March 5

Ted Season 2: Episode 3 – Thursday, March 5

Ted Season 2: Episode 4 – Thursday, March 5

Ted Season 2: Episode 5 – Thursday, March 5

Ted Season 2: Episode 6 – Thursday, March 5

Ted Season 2: Episode 7 – Thursday, March 5

Ted Season 2: Episode 8 – Thursday, March 5

Ted Season 2, Cast

Seth MacFarlane as the voice of Ted

Max Burkholder as John Bennett

Alanna Ubach as Susan Bennett

Scott Grimes as Matty Bennett

Giorgia Whigham as Blaire Bennett