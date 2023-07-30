Saw X Dropped Its First Trailer, And One Thing Is Getting Fans Of The Horror Franchise Hyped

In the early 2000s, the Saw franchise became a tradition for All Hollows Eve, as it released each of its first seven installments in October. Now, the chilling world of Jigsaw is ready to make its mark on the horror genre once again, even if it's straying from the Halloween season . Fans are overjoyed as the long-awaited trailer for the tenth installment, Saw X, has finally been released. Social media is abuzz with excitement over the 2023 new movie release, particularly because it teases the return of a specific character -- and no, it's not the returning Tobin Bell .

In the newly released trailer, fans are thrilled by what appears to be the haunting voiceover of a familiar character and one of the best Jigsaw apprentices : Detective Lieutenant Mark Hoffman. Played by Costas Mandylor, the second apprentice to John Kramer played a significant role in the franchise, serving as both a secondary antagonist in Saw IV and the main antagonist in Saw V, VI, and 3D. Interestingly, a line of dialogue in the trailer seems to be delivered in Costas Mandylor's voice. There's also a gripping scene where a character seems to be kidnapped by someone with a notably large hand, most likely belonging to the cop-turned-villain himself.

(Image credit: Lionsgate, Twisted Pictures)

Twitter erupted with excitement, and fans couldn't contain their joy over the potential return of Mark Hoffman. User @isaacmajn tweeted:

just realized the guy speaking at the start is Hoffman, lol. AWESOME!!

Similarly, @bloodiedcandy expressed their enthusiasm with a hilarious meme. They’re convinced of the actor's return being teased in the trailer, and you can see the humorous photo they used to express their excitement below:

I THINK HOFFMAN IS IN THE SAW X TRAILER pic.twitter.com/Itq9YvSW7VJuly 29, 2023 See more

Another user, @ghostfacewayne , declared it the best day ever. They posted to social media:

Mark Hoffman returning in Saw X, this is the best day of my entire life.

One particular moment from the trailer that caught the attention of fans was the chilling line delivered by a mysterious voice, "Of all the men to cheat, you picked John Kramer." Many are convinced that the voice belongs to none other than Hoffman himself. Twitter user @MichaelxMyersx exclaimed:

the guy who says 'of all the men to cheat, you picked John Kramer' REALLY SOUNDS LIKE MARK HOFFMAN TOO AHHHHHHH.

The speculation surrounding the pig mask-wearing baddy’s return has ignited discussions on the interwebs. According to user @STC9892, they’re dissecting every second of the trailer, hunting for more clues and hints about the character's involvement in the upcoming film. They wrote:

I SWEAR I heard Detective Mark Hoffman's voice in the #SawX trailer, which I've been analyzing like the Zapruder film. I'm buggin I can't wait.

As the beloved horror franchise approaches its 20th anniversary, Saw X aims to deliver the spine-chilling frights and mind-bending twists that fans adore. The newly released trailer tantalizing hints at the possible return of Mark Hoffman but confirms the already rumored appearance of another fan-favorite Jigsaw apprentice , Amanda Young, portrayed by Shawnee Smith. The tenth movie retcons the mythology like the sequels before it, fitting in between Saw and Saw II. It also appears to be a dream come true for fans craving a triumphant return to the iconic saga.