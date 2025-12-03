'Oh, S--t’: That Time Gwyneth Paltrow Gave Timothée Chalamet A Skincare Tip On The Marty Supreme Set Because She Didn’t Know His Pockmarks Were Makeup

Gwyneth Paltrow is an Oscar-winning actress, but in recent years, she’s been known more for her career outside of Hollywood, in the health and wellness sphere. The actress recently revealed that she attempted to use her knowledge to help out her castmate Timothée Chalamet on the set of the upcoming A24 film Marty Supreme, not realizing that the actor’s apparent bad skin was really just makeup.

Paltrow recently appeared on The Run-Through with Vogue podcast, where she was asked what sorts of roles she’s looking for now that she’s being more choosy with her performances. The actress said she’d be interested in a role that used make-up to transform her physically, something she’s never really done, and would be interested in playing older characters, before revealing how her co-star was transformed himself for Marty Supreme. Paltrow said:

I look forward to playing older parts for sure. In Marty Supreme, Timothée has pockmarks, and they made his eyes beady with contacts and glasses… And it's all makeup and, in real life, he has beautiful skin. He made a comment, and I was like, ‘Oh, you know, you can do microneedling for that.’ And he's like, ‘This is makeup!’ I was like, ‘Oh, shit.’ I didn't realize — the makeup was so good that I thought he had little acne scars.

Sometimes makeup can be simple, sometimes it requires hours in the chair, but when it’s done well, it can look real, not only on a movie screen but when you’re standing next to it. It’s a testament to the work that was done that while it may have been simple, making Chalamet’s skin look a certain way, it was able to fool people up close.

This is the opposite of what apparently happened on the set of Christy, when Sydney Sweeney apparently assumed that the weight gained by co-star Ben Foster was done via prosthetics, when it was actually just eating a lot more.

And I mean, it’s certainly possible that Timothée’s real skin was covered in acne scars. It could be that he used makeup in other films to cover it up, but the decision was made not to do that here. However, Paltrow assures anybody who is worried that Timothée Chalamet has glorious skin in real life. She continued:

He has beautiful skin. His skin in real life, you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh.’

I, for one, am greatly relieved to know that Timothée Chalamet has beautiful skin. I honestly don’t know what I would have done with myself otherwise. I'm sure many others feel the same. bBut we’ll all be able to get a very realistic look at what he would look like with bad skin when Marty Supreme hits theaters this Christmas.