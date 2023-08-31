I Rewatched Red Eye And There Are 7 Things I'm Still Thinking About

I have been a fan of Wes Craven ever since I saw A Nightmare on Elm Street. I have seen most of his best movies, and still, Red Eye is my favorite Wes Craven movie. It’s such a captivating thriller with brilliant performances by Rachel McAdams and Cillian Murphy . In fact, the movie made me a fan of Murphy’s acting.

I have seen Red Eye many times but it's a movie that I haven’t seen in many years. I rewatched it recently because I am rewatching some of Cillian Murphy’s best movies . Red Eye offers the same euphoric, adrenaline-inducing fun that it did during my initial watch. Additionally, so many moments and things from it still occupy some space in my head.

Let’s explore some of those things.

(Image credit: DreamWorks Pictures)

The Perfect Pacing Of The Movie

Red Eye’s runtime goes for under 90 minutes. It uses every moment purposefully. From the initial frame, it starts to set the scene for the movie. Then every scene after it only helps further the plot and establish the dynamic between Lisa (Rachel McAdams) and Jackson (Cillian Murphy). Red Eye never grows boring and constantly keeps its audience in a state of anxiety, intrigue, and excitement.

It’s definitely a great thriller movie that also dances along the line of the horror genre. You can watch Red Eye multiple times in a short span and not grow bored with it. I prefer movies that have a 90-minute or less runtime, especially when the film uses every minute wisely. Red Eye excels at managing its short time cleverly. The pacing works so well because it doesn’t waste any moment with filler and unnecessary details.

(Image credit: DreamWorks Pictures)

Cillian Murphy’s Mesmerizing Performance in Red Eye

Red Eye is the first Cillian Murphy film that I saw, but I have seen so many of his movies that came before and after it. Many of his performances have been captivating, but his performance as Jackson Rippner is one of my favorites. He dives head-first into the character’s insanity. Rippner is a human villain who comes off as animalistic because he believes in his work more than morals. Rippner also could even battle some of the greatest horror franchise monsters . He is just as deranged and scary as many of them.

Murphy uses his naturally intense features and acting skills to develop the perfect over-the-top villain. He creates this can’t-look-away character. I even mourned Jackson Rippner’s demise because of his villain potential. He could have been a great franchise villain, similar to Hannibal Lecter, because of his ability to terrify and entertain.

(Image credit: DreamWorks Pictures)

The Clues About Jackson’s Devious Plan Before They Board The Plane

Red Eye gives quite a few hints about Jackson’s true intentions before he reveals them to Lisa. The first clue is the stolen wallet. We see him with it and learn his name is Jackson Rippner. Red Eye screenwriter Carl Ellsworth makes it pretty obvious that Jackson is dangerous from his name alone (hello, Jack the Ripper). Then many of Jackson’s interactions with the other passengers may seem harmless but you can also interpret them as annoyance.

Wes Craven and Carl Ellsworth seem to want you to know that you can’t trust Jackson before Lisa realizes it. It seems like an inside joke that includes the viewers.

(Image credit: DreamWorks Pictures)

How The Second Half Of Red Eye Switches The Cat And Mouse Dynamic

The majority of Red Eye involves Lisa being trapped on a plane with Jackson. She’s the mouse to his cat, and she can’t really fight back in such an enclosed space. However, the moment the plane lands, Lisa becomes a fighter and the cat to Jackson’s mouse. This happens especially when he comes to her childhood home.

Lisa gaining so much power when she’s not enclosed gives the film a female empowerment hue. Red Eye isn’t some major feminist movie , but it shows how thrillers and horror films can have aspects that highlight women as not victims but the hero. Lisa isn’t technically a final girl, but she would definitely be one of the great final girls because of her fearless spirit and ability to outmaneuver and outwit the villain.

(Image credit: DreamWorks Pictures)

All The Other Now-Known Actors In The Movie

You can imagine my surprise when Logan Roy himself, aka Brian Cox, appears in Red Eye. I am not that familiar with his movies and television shows, besides Succession, so I didn’t recognize him when I first saw Red Eye. I also noticed, during this rewatch, that there were other actors who appeared in Red Eye before they were even more well-known. Jayma Mays and Smile star Kyle Gallner are two of these examples.

Red Eye really focuses on Rachel McAdams and Cillian Murphy, so they’re truly the stars of this movie, but it’s fun to see these actors before they become more well-known in this movie. Brian Cox playing this loving father versus Logan is such a fun difference to witness in Red Eye. You have got to love an actor with range.

(Image credit: DreamWorks Pictures)

The Chemistry Between Rachel McAdams And Cillian Murphy In Red Eye

The first few minutes of Red Eye plays out like classic romantic comedies . The woman meets a nice, sweet guy at the airport, they end up sitting together, and romance ensues. However, Red Eye turns things on its head when the film jumps from potential romance to certain horror. Those unfamiliar with Red Eye could easily believe the romantic comedy possibility because of McAdams and Murphy’s chemistry.

Rachel McAdams is another brilliant actress who can create chemistry with all her on-screen partners. Some of her best movies are romantic ones because she’s so good at making you want to see her fall in love with her on-screen partner. Because of McAdams’ talent, it’s hard not to want Lisa and Jackson to hit it off until you learn his true nature. Then you just want her to kick his butt.

Their faux-romantic chemistry then transforms into regular screen partner chemistry as they expertly play off one another. They are an on-screen pair I would love to see work together again.

(Image credit: DreamWorks Pictures)

The Way It Heightens The Terror Of Air Travel

Red Eye takes the common fear of riding on an airplane and turns it up to a new frightening level by having someone become a hostage while on the flight.

He also makes it slightly more realistic by showing how Jack manages to hide his terrorizing of Lisa, such as pretending that she’s sleeping after knocking her out or using her grandmother’s death to make an excuse for her tears. The film masterfully uses the setting to create a suffocating, inescapable environment. It elevates the danger and fear.

Red Eye is one of the best movies of the 2000s in my opinion, because it’s just a fun, well-acted, well-written, and directed thrill ride from start to finish.