Who’d Win In A Fight Between Dumbledore And Gandalf? I Really Love Ian McKellen’s Take

When you’re a kid on the playground, the “my dad could beat up your dad” game is practically a rite of passage. When you grow up into a film nerd, that same energy just gets transferred to your favorite characters. So, naturally, we must ask: Who would win in a fight between two of the greatest beards in fantasy cinema, Dumbledore or Gandalf? In between his obligations related to the 2026 movie schedule, Ian McKellen shared his take and, honestly, I love it.

One fought a Balrog, died, and came back as a whole different shade of wizard. The other faced down the Dark Lord, making even the most dangerous wizards nervous. It’s anybody’s fight, really but, thankfully, Ian McKellen has now weighed in, and his answer is perfect. During a recent reader Q&A with The Guardian, the actor was asked who would win in a fight between Gandalf from The Lord of the Rings franchis e and Dumbledore from the Harry Potter movies. McKellen’s response was short, funny and extremely on brand. He answered:

Why on earth would they be fighting? But Gandy, of course, would win. The original wizard.

Honestly, that is the whole case right there. First, McKellen questions the entire premise, which feels correct. Gandalf and Dumbledore throwing hands in some magical parking lot does feel spiritually wrong. These are two old wizards with robes, wisdom and a very specific tolerance for troublesome young people. They should be sharing pipeweed, tea or whatever elder statesmen of fantasy drink when the chosen ones finally leave the room.

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Look, I get it. Dumbledore is no slouch. He’s powerful, clever, terrifying when needed and capable of making even the most dangerous people in the wizarding world uncomfortable. The man has presence. Michael Gambon and Richard Harris both brought very different flavors to the character, and either version could probably end a duel before most people finished saying “Expelliarmus.” We’re also getting another take on everyone’s favorite headmaster of Hogwarts when HBO’s book-to-screen adaptation of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone hits the 2026 TV schedule later this year, with John Lithgow donning the beard and half-moon spectacles.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

McKellen Makes A Strong Case For Gandalf

Still, Gandalf is Gandalf. He is not just a wizard with a wand and a really intense office. He is a being from the older bones of Middle-earth, a guide, a warrior and a resurrected force of cosmic irritation who looked at a Balrog and essentially said, “Not today, basement demon.”

That is why McKellen calling him “the original wizard” works so well. He isn’t literally saying Gandalf predates every wizard ever written, but in pop-culture terms, he is the big-bearded blueprint. The staff. The hat. The cryptic advice. The sudden flashes of power. If Tolkien hadn't given us Gandalf, it's hard to imagine a world with a Dumbledore.

Not to mention McKellen’s relationship with Gandalf has never really gone away. He first played the character across Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy, then returned as Gandalf the Grey for The Hobbit movies. Now, he is expected to don the robes and whiskers again for the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum , which only makes his “Gandy, of course” answer hit harder. The man is not just defending a character he once played, but a wizard he has kept returning to for more than two decades.

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That is the energy that makes his answer so enjoyable. McKellen knows the question is silly, but he also understands exactly what people want from him. A little dry confusion. A little Gandalf loyalty. A tiny spark of “fool of a Took” superiority.

Of course, the real answer is probably that neither wizard would want the fight. Dumbledore would try to reason through it, Gandalf would grumble about fools, and somehow a group of teenagers or hobbits would be the real problem.