Jennifer Lopez Knows How To Make A Fashion Moment, But She Really Outdid Herself With Her Daring 3-Strap Dress

If there’s one thing to know about Jennifer Lopez, it’s that she more than knows how to create a killer fashion moment. From her iconic, green plunging dress to the stunning see-through gown she wore at the 2026 Golden Globes, JLo has indeed worn some stunning fits. So it probably shouldn’t have been much of a surprise that her sense of style was on full display at the premiere of her 2026 Netflix release, Office Romance. Even still, the three-strap piece she wore to the event was particularly impressive.

Lopez – along with the cast and crew of her aforementioned rom-com – made their way to The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood this past Tuesday night. It was there that the multihyphenate rubbed shoulders with the likes of Brett Goldstein and Edward James Olmos. Of course, it also was hard not to take notice of her outfit, which is a Versace Spring 2004 Couture gown. Check out the dress for yourself, and I dare you not to be amazed by its elegance and daring nature:

(Image credit: Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

As can be seen above, this is a corseted, strapless piece that’s highlighted by dark colors, but those crystals still manage to shine. It’s the kind of piece that a person has to look twice at, and that’s because there are some finer details that need to be pointed out. Chief among those elements are the sheer cutouts used for the piece, which help make this ensemble feel like something of a magic trick. Not only that, but there’s also that long flowing skirt that tops it all off.

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What impressed me the most upon seeing the dress were the straps, which seem to firmly support the “Jenny from the Block” performer’s physique. Take a closer look at those straps via the photo below:

(Image credit: Photo by Brianna Bryson/FilmMagic)

JLo and her stylists definitely deserve some credit for this piece of work, and that’s saying a lot, considering how they’ve outdone themselves over the years. For instance, in 2024, the Mother star hit up the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in a silver dress someone could liken to the disco era. Also, during the YES Scholars 25th Anniversary last fall, she sported a floral gown that was absolutely beautiful. Needless to say, this is a woman who can seemingly pull off just about anything.

Fashion aside, of course, she’s also a bona fide romantic comedy queen, and Office Romance should help further solidify that status. The film sees Lopez play an exec who begins a romantic relationship with a colleague (Goldstein), which could have major ramifications on their careers. Lopez and Goldstein’s movie looks like a love-centric romp reminiscent of the former’s great flicks from the 2000s.

The trailers for Office Romance seem to be sizzling hot, and I can also say the same about Jennifer Lopez’s premiere outfit. As the year goes on, I’m curious as to what kind of ensembles JLo might sport for upcoming events. I’d imagine those might be spectacular as well, but I think this three-strap gown is going to be tough to top.

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Grab a Netflix subscription and check out Office Romance, which will be available to stream starting on June 5.