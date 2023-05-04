Paramount+'s Knuckles TV Show: Everything We Know About The Sonic The Hedgehog Spinoff

Ever since the character was introduced as a secondary antagonist in the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 video game nearly 30 years ago, Knuckles has been not only one of the strongest characters in the franchise, but also one of its most popular. The echidna warrior with his massive hands, ability to fly, and overly serious demeanor has popped up time and time again on various Sonic TV shows and movies, but never has he been the main attraction. Well, that’s about to change…

At some point in the near future, anyone with a Paramount+ subscription will be able to watch Knuckles, a new live-action/CGI hybrid show set in the Sonic the Hedgehog cinematic universe, with Idris Elba returning to play the blue blur’s enemy-turned-friend in his own adventure. But, before it comes out, here are a few things we know about the upcoming series that you won’t want to miss.

Paramount+ has not yet revealed when the Knuckles show will premiere on the platform at this time, but expect that to change in the very near future. With the much anticipated Sonic the Hedgehog 3 set to be released in December 2024, there’s a good chance we will see the first TV show in the cinematic universe debut at some point later in 2023 or early-to-mid 2024 at the very latest.

The Knuckles Cast Includes Idris Elba And Adam Pally

When the Knuckles TV show eventually does premiere, it will feature a cast made up of franchise stars and more than a few newcomers. Paramount+ has announced that in addition to Idris Elba reprising his role of Knuckles the Echidna, the upcoming series will also see the return of Adam Pally’s Wade Whipple, the deputy sheriff of Green Hills in the first and second Sonic movies.

Though Paramount+ has yet to disclose who they will be playing on Knuckles, the rest of the cast includes the likes of Edie Patterson, Julian Barratt, Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, and Ellie Taylor, with Rory McCann, who famously portrayed “The Hound” on Game of Thrones for the vast majority of the show’s eight-season run, in a guest starring role.

The streamer also announced that Tika Sumpter, who played Maddie Wachowski in the movies, will appear in a guest role, but the capacity of her role has not yet been revealed. Though Sumpter is set to return, Paramount+ hasn’t made any announcements regarding James Marsden’s Tom Wachowski, Ben Scwhartz’s Sonic, or Colleen O'Shaughnessey’s Tails in the upcoming series. Considering that Jim Carrey has hinted at retiring from acting, there’s a good chance we don’t see Dr. Robotnik on the show; but maybe that will change.

The Series Follows Knuckles As He Trains Wade Whipple In The Ways Of The Echidna Warrior

Not a whole lot about the Knuckles plot has been revealed, especially when it comes to the show’s villain and if Shadow the Hedgehog will appear following the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 post credits scene, but Paramount+ has announced the main focus of the upcoming streaming series. Basically, the show will follow Knuckles, who is now a good guy after making a truce with Sonic and Tails, as he trains Wade Whipple in the ways of the echidna warrior. The lovable yet dim-witted deputy sheriff has come through strong in the past, and this could very well be the next step in his journey.

Expect to hear more specifics about Knuckles, especially when it comes to the series’ antagonist and other heroes, in the near future. Also, be on the lookout for details about the show’s episode count.

The Creative Team Behind The Sonic The Hedgehog Movies Is Involved With The Knuckles Series

The Knuckles TV show should feel very similar to the Sonic the Hedgehog movies, as the creative team behind the franchise is taking part in the upcoming streaming series. Paramount+ has announced that Jeff Fowler, who directed the 2020 and 2022 theatrical releases, is back to helm the pilot episode. This is interesting, considering Fowler told Collider in April 2022 that he had no involvement with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 or the spinoff. Maybe this means he’ll be back to direct the threequel, as well.

John Whittington, one of the writers for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, wrote the Knuckles pilot episode and will also serve as the show’s head writer, in addition to coming on as an executive producer. Other writers include Brian Schacter and James Madejski, while other directors include Ged Wright, Brandon Trost, Jorma Taccone, and Carol Banker.

Knuckles Will Take Place Prior To The Events Of Sonic The Hedgehog 3

When the Knuckles series was announced back in February 2022, there were no details about where the show would fall on the Sonic the Hedgehog timeline, but a little more than a year later, Paramount+ announced that the streaming series will take place between the second and third movies. This means that Knuckles, Wade, and other characters will be dealing with the aftershocks of the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 ending , and it could very well be a bridge between the two movies.

Production On Knuckles Kicked Off In April 2023

Though we don’t know when Knuckles will land on the streamer, we do know that the show is happening, as production is currently in full swing. In April 2023, Idris Elba took to his Twitter account to share an update from the set that included an image of a clapboard along with Knuckles’ cowboy hat from the 1996 animated feature Sonic the Hedgehog: The Movie:

Knuckles has always had that main character energy.The #SonicMovie spin-off series loading….Hold tight

The image also featured Jeff Fowler’s name as the director, which leads one to suspect that the production crew was filming the show’s pilot at the time of the post, unless Fowler is on board to helm more than one episode.