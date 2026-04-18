I Think More People Need To Talk About (And See) Spielberg's Most Under-Appreciated Movie, Always

Do you know what’s interesting? As prolific a director as Steven Spielberg is, I feel like there are certain movies of his that just seem to fly under the radar.

Yes, most people have seen the Indiana Jones movies , as well as films like Jurassic Park, Jaws, and E.T. But then, there are lesser-viewed Spielberg movies, like The B.F.G., The Terminal, and The Post.

But THEN, you have the really under-appreciated Spielberg movies. I’m talking about films like 1941 (which probably should remain under-appreciated), The Sugarland Express, which I saw for the first time not too long ago, and probably his MOST under-appreciated film, 1989’s Always, which is a shame since it’s a really great movie. Let's talk about why that is.

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It’s A Remake Of An Already Great 1940’s Movie, Titled A Guy Named Joe

If you ask most movie fans how many films Spielberg has remade, they’d likely say two, those being War of the Worlds, and West Side Story, and I get why they’d say that. It’s because people were well aware of whatWar of the Worlds before his take on it, as the H.G. Wells work inspired multiple adaptations. (Even getting recently being remade with Ice Cube…which is unfortunate, given the results.)

And West Side Story? Well, everybody knows about the 1961 original. It's one of the many musicals that has won Best Picture. So, when Spielberg remade it, everybody KNEW it was a remake.

But Always? Well, it doesn’t even have the same title as the original, which is A Guy Named Joe. The latter is also from 1943, and in black and white, so, it’s likely that only your grandparents have seen it. However, as somebody who actually loves old, black and white movies, I’ve seen it, and it’s a really good movie. So, Spielberg was really just building upon the skeleton of that film when he made Always, which is Joe’s remake.

Starring Spencer Tracy as a World War II pilot, and Irene Dunne as his love interest, A Guy Named Joe is about how Tracy’s character finds himself in a situation he’d rather not be in after a failed mission, and the ramifications of that. I’m trying not to give too much away, since doing so would also spoil Always, but just know that the film has supernatural elements, and that it’s a romance.

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Against most odds, it works. Yes, some of it's a bit maudlin, but you feel for the characters, and it’s effective. It’s little wonder why Spielberg wanted to remake it.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

That Said, Always FEELS Like A Spielberg Movie To Its Very Core

Steven Spielberg doesn’t make “romance movies.” Yes, he will have films with romantic elements, but it’s not like he’s ever made a full-on romance like The English Patient, or Hamnet. It’s simply not his style. Well, the closest Spielberg’s really ever gotten to that was Always, as it retains the romantic elements of A Guy Named Joe, but it’s also humorous, engaging, and even uplifting at times.

Again, I don’t want to spell out the story too much, but I will say that Richard Dreyfuss plays the lead role as Pete, a risk-tasking firefighter in the sky. All of the flight scenes are exhilarating in the way that Spielberg likes to excite people, and the events that occur to Pete are rather tragic, but not TOO tragic to the point where you’re crying in your popcorn.

However, similar to A Guy Named Joe, there are supernatural elements at play here, and Spielberg uses that conceit to craft both fun moments, but also sentimental scenes that really give it that Spielbergian charm (I could only imagine how cold or dark this movie would be if it had been directed by my favorite director, Stanley Kubrick).

But, all of these exciting and sentimental moments are really buttressed by the true heart of this movie, and that’s its romance, which I’ll get into next.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Romance Involved Truly Feels Heartfelt

I know I keep tiptoeing around the plot since I’m writing this article for those who HAVEN’T seen this movie, but I will say that if I could compare it to any romantic film, it would be 1990’s Ghost, which came out one year after Always. But, that’s all I'll say in that regard.

What I will talk about though is that this is a romantic story, as it centers around the heart of one woman named Dorinda, played by Holly Hunter. Hunter’s character is in love with Dreyfuss’ Pete, but she worries about him. He goes on all of these dangerous missions, and he just shrugs off her concerns because he considers himself the best of the best.

Dorinda is also a pilot, you see, so she knows what she’s talking about when she warns Pete to cool it in the sky, but her warnings might be too little too late, which seriously puts their romance into question. However, Dorinda also has another love interest in this film, and that’s from another pilot named Ted Baker (Played by the late Brad Johnson).

The romance that takes place presents an interesting “love triangle” that you wouldn’t expect, but it’s still incredibly heartfelt, as jealousy is involved, but also acceptance. It’s sweet.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

I Also Love The Cast, Especially John Goodman

I once wrote an article about John Goodman movies that don’t get talked about enough, and I lament that I left off Always, as it’s another film he stars in that doesn’t get talked about as much as it should. Goodman plays another flyboy in Al Yackey, and he’s close friends with Dreyfuss’ Pete character.

Similar to Pete’s girlfriend, Al also suggests that maybe Pete takes a safer line of work rather than putting out fires, because he’s afraid his friend will get burned. Well, something of that nature occurs, but it’s only because he’s looking out for his good old buddy, Al.

And, Goodman does a great job of playing the concerned friend and flyboy. He’s funny, but also serious, like when he gets covered in flame retardant. It’s a humorous scene, but when Goodman criticizes getting turned completely red, he also has the ability to lay into the pilots like a disappointed parent. It just works.

In fact, the entire cast is great (Including Audrey Hepburn, in her final role). Everybody plays their parts well, making for one of the most memorable casts in a Spielberg movie.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

In The End, Always Might Not Be The Most Bombastic Spielberg Movie, But It Still Deserves A Watch

Spielberg is a real workhorse (I said workhorse, not War Horse), and I think I know why Always might not be as remembered as it should be.

It’s because it came out the same year as Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. In fact, this is just one in 6 times that Spielberg made two movies in the same year.

And, honestly, when thinking back to which movie people would remember more fondly - the exhilarating capper to a beloved action series, or a remake to some forgotten movie from the ‘40s, well, I understand why people don't still talk about this film.

That said, while Always is no Last Crusade, it’s still a worthy watch. In fact, I stick to the claim that it’s Spielberg’s most under-appreciated movie, and I really do think you should see it if you haven’t already. It’s a real gem of a film.