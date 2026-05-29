The Hilariously Honest Way Meryl Streep Reacted After Emily Blunt And John Krasinski’s Moms Made Her Dance To Mamma Mia At Their Wedding

The music stylings of ABBA, including the soundtrack of the Mamma Mia movies, have become wedding dance floor staples. But what happens when one of the cast members of the popular musical is actually in attendance when one of those catchy songs drops? Meryl Streep experienced it while attending John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s wedding, and her reaction sounds like it was priceless.

Blunt and Krasinski’s relationship kicked off back in 2008 after Krasinski was already “obsessed” with The Devil Wears Prada. Two years after their rom-com-like meeting, they tied the knot at George Clooney’s estate in Lake Como, Italy, back in July 2010. While it was certainly a star-studded affair – with the likes of Matt Damon, Stanley Tucci and Clooney in attendance – apparently everyone was really “freaking out” over Meryl Streep being there. Here’s a funny story about one thing that happened, according to Blunt:

[The DJ] started playing Mamma Mia, and my mom and John's mom started ominously dancing towards Meryl and going like this to her [does ‘come here’ motion], and she indulged them. But I said to her afterwards, I was like, ‘What did you feel when they came for you?’ And she went, ‘I wanted to hurl myself into the lake.’.... She did it. We have pictures of them dancing together. It was amazing.

The anecdote came up on Jimmy Kimmel Live since the host had been at the wedding, too. Meryl Streep sounds like she was an amazing sport about the whole thing, but ultimately dancing to a song from her own movie sounds like it might have been a bit embarrassing for her.

Latest Videos From

No matter, Krasinski and Blunt’s moms have the best wedding story, and it’s kind of perfect given the movie is called Mamma Mia after all! I wonder if anyone in the Blunt and Krasinki family has pictures of the moms dancing with Streep in one of their homes?

Mamma Mia! | Dancing Queen - YouTube Watch On

Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt met while making 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada when Blunt was just 22 years old. The actress has previously recalled being very nervous about starring in the movie alongside the Oscar winner, but when she gave a “little chortle” at one of her line deliveries during the table read, it gave her the reassurance she needed.

Streep and Blunt recently got to reunite as their The Devil Wears Prada characters for the sequel, which was a smash hit at the box office. The movie has made $610 million globally in the past month against a reported production budget of $100 million. Worldwide, it’s the No. 5 highest-grossing movie of the year so far.

Blunt has another film on the 2026 movie release calendar on the way in June in the form of Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day. It hits theaters on June 12.