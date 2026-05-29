The Hilariously Honest Way Meryl Streep Reacted After Emily Blunt And John Krasinski’s Moms Made Her Dance To Mamma Mia At Their Wedding
Here we go again...
The music stylings of ABBA, including the soundtrack of the Mamma Mia movies, have become wedding dance floor staples. But what happens when one of the cast members of the popular musical is actually in attendance when one of those catchy songs drops? Meryl Streep experienced it while attending John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s wedding, and her reaction sounds like it was priceless.
Blunt and Krasinski’s relationship kicked off back in 2008 after Krasinski was already “obsessed” with The Devil Wears Prada. Two years after their rom-com-like meeting, they tied the knot at George Clooney’s estate in Lake Como, Italy, back in July 2010. While it was certainly a star-studded affair – with the likes of Matt Damon, Stanley Tucci and Clooney in attendance – apparently everyone was really “freaking out” over Meryl Streep being there. Here’s a funny story about one thing that happened, according to Blunt:
The anecdote came up on Jimmy Kimmel Live since the host had been at the wedding, too. Meryl Streep sounds like she was an amazing sport about the whole thing, but ultimately dancing to a song from her own movie sounds like it might have been a bit embarrassing for her.
No matter, Krasinski and Blunt’s moms have the best wedding story, and it’s kind of perfect given the movie is called Mamma Mia after all! I wonder if anyone in the Blunt and Krasinki family has pictures of the moms dancing with Streep in one of their homes?
Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt met while making 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada when Blunt was just 22 years old. The actress has previously recalled being very nervous about starring in the movie alongside the Oscar winner, but when she gave a “little chortle” at one of her line deliveries during the table read, it gave her the reassurance she needed.
Streep and Blunt recently got to reunite as their The Devil Wears Prada characters for the sequel, which was a smash hit at the box office. The movie has made $610 million globally in the past month against a reported production budget of $100 million. Worldwide, it’s the No. 5 highest-grossing movie of the year so far.
Blunt has another film on the 2026 movie release calendar on the way in June in the form of Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day. It hits theaters on June 12.
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Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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