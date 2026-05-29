Camila Mendes Is Method Dressing For Masters Of The Universe Again. This Time It Involves Leopard Print

Method dressing is a staple of press tours these days, with celebs like Zendaya, Margot Robbie, and Jenna Ortega being major adopters of the fashion trend. I love how Masters of the Universe’s Camila Mendes and her glam team are doing with it in the last couple of weeks. As we anticipate her role in one of the latest of 2026 movie releases, she’s back at it again with another great look.

On Thursday’s Masters of the Universe premiere in Berlin, Germany, Mendes turned up in a head-turning leopard print gown that seems to channel Battle Cat. Check it out:

(Image credit: Gerome Defrance/Getty Images)

She was wearing a Roberto Cavalli dress in another red carpet look styled by Molly Dickson. In Masters of the Universe, Camila Mendes plays the role of Teela, who is a powerful “warrior goddess” who is by the side of Adam Glenn / He-Man throughout his quest to save the world.

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The gown is elegant and yet is cleverly designed to look like it does come from the skin of a leopard. There’s some corset-like detailing around the chest, and that effortless off the shoulder styling on the right side is just chef’s kiss! I also love the silver bracelets and necklace used to accessorize the getup.

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The past couple of weeks Mendes and her cast have been all over to promote the new action film. She wore a sparkly gown with a cape at the Los Angeles premiere before going for a more relaxed sheer look for an appearance in Sao Paulo, Brazil over the weekend. Then, earlier this week, the Riverdale actress turned up wearing a gorgeous white gown and Teela-blue eyes at the London premiere.

I think this might be my favorite of her looks, but it’s honestly hard to choose. The 31-year-old shares top-billing in Masters of the Universe with Nicholas Galitzine from Red, White & Royal Blue as He-Man, Jared Leto’s Skeletor, Alison Brie’s Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin’s Sorceress and Idris Elba’s Man-At-Arms.

Mendes spent seven months shooting the film in London with the cast and director Travis Knight. When the movie wrapped, Mendes said taking on the iconic role was “one of the most exciting and challenging experiences” of her career, citing that it turned her into “a full-blown gym bro”. She doesn’t prance around “in a swimsuit” like the ‘80s cartoon character, but she had to play a believable warrior goddess.

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Prior to Masters of the Universe, Mendes played Veronica on Riverdale for seven seasons. She’s also been in some solid movies the past few years like Do Revenge, Upgraded and Música. This marks her first big action role and she’s owning it like a pro with these looks. You can see Camila Mendes in Masters of the Universe in theaters starting next Friday, June 5.