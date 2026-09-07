The Iconic 48 Hrs. Scene Eddie Murphy Apparently Saved From Being ‘Really F---ing Dull’

Eddie Murphy has delivered his fair share of iconic films over the course of his illustrious career. From Trading Places and Coming to America to Shrek and Dolemite Is My Name, he’s more than etched his place within the history of cinema. Of course, his journey as a movie star all began with 1982’s 48 Hrs., which is funny and one of the best buddy cop movies of all time. There are more than a few memorable scenes in the film and, according to the director, Murphy made a decision that saved an iconic moment from being “dull.”

In Walter Hill’s 48 Hrs., Murphy plays the role of wise-cracking convict Reggie Hammond, who is placed in the custody of short-fused cop Jack Cates (Nick Nolte) to help him solve a crime. Hill’s beloved ‘80s film is nearly perfect, though it took some work to get it just right. The director recently attended a screening of the movie at the American Cinematheque’s Aero Theatre, where he also participated in a Q&A., He revealed (via Gold Derby) that Reggie’s introduction wasn’t working until Murphy did something off the cuff:

We kept rehearsing the scene and, finally, I had it. I said, ‘Look, this thing stinks. This is a very important scene. We’re introducing the character and it’s just really fucking dull. We’ve got to do something.’ I said to Eddie, ‘Make some goddamn noise. Sing something.’ And so we started. He just started singing ‘Roxanne.’

Reggie comes into the story when Cates visits him in prison to get information on the whereabouts of Albert Ganz, a former associate of the former. As Cates walks down the corridor of prisoner cells, Reggie can be heard belting out the aforementioned hit song from The Police. Considering how iconic that scene is today, it’s hard to believe that song was a last-minute choice. I certainly couldn’t imagine that moment (which is also Murphy’s first scene in any movie) being any other way.

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While “Roxanne” may have been perfect, there was some legal red tape that needed to be crossed. After all, the creative team couldn’t just use the catchy tune without any kind of permission. Hill went on to explain the next steps that were taken:

The producer we had on the set immediately called the studio and said, ‘Eddie Murphy’s singing ‘Roxanne.’ What do we do? We don’t have the rights.’ The order came back that I was to stop shooting instantly. Well, you see the movie. I said, ‘No, I liked it. Go buy the song.’ They did in the end because we printed it and moved on. But the song came from Eddie. It was his spark. It’s his moment.

48 Hrs. remains not only one of my favorite Murphy movies but one of my favorite films in general. What’s surprising to me is that it doesn’t even sit on Murphy’s own Mount Rushmore of his movies, which is composed of The Nutty Professor, Shrek, Dreamgirls and Coming to America. For years, people have told stories regarding the moments that solidified Murphy as a superstar, and this latest anecdote from Hill only adds to his legend.

Murphy still isn’t slowing down either, as he’s been working consistently over the past several years. He was even the subject of a documentary, Eddie, which is available to stream with a Netflix subscription. And to think this movie journey all started with that buddy cop flick. I’ll forever be thankful that Murphy made the most of his time working on that movie and as a result, kick-started his fun body of work.

48 Hrs. is available to stream for free on Pluto TV! Also, Eddie Murphy fans should know that the star’s next movie is Shrek 5, which opens on June 30 as part of the 2027 movie schedule.