Gary Oldman Claims New James Bond Has Been Found. The Actor He’s Rooting For?

Five years after the end of Daniel Craig's James Bond era , fans are still wondering who will play the next 007. So far, it's known that Amazon-MGM Studios’ 007 joint venture will see Dune director Denis Villeneuve take the helm , with Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight writing the script . As many continue to wonder who will portray the MI6 agent, Gary Oldman may have just let the cat out of the bag. Not only does Oldman say the actor has been found, but he's hoping a certain star has landed the role.

Oldman shared on Global TV’s The Morning Show (as shared to YouTube ) that he thinks a new Bond actor has already been picked, and he's hoping that his Slow Horses co-star, Jack Lowden, is the man taking the job:

It’s been rumored that [Jack] is on the shortlist. We’re going to find out pretty soon, aren’t we? Because they have picked him. They have made their choice, but they have not announced it yet. So my fingers are crossed for Jack.

I love how Gary Oldman has such high hopes for his young co-star. Given he’s seen the Essex native in action playing an MI5 agent on their Apple TV series, I can imagine it’s easy for him to envision Lowden being the next to carry the 007 mantle. Interestingly, Nina Gold is the casting director for James Bond 26 , and she also did casting for Slow Horses. Yet it’s important to note that nothing has been confirmed (or denied) about Lowden taking over as Commander Bond.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Given Lowden's work as River Cartwright as on aforementioned TV show, he definitely has experience with characters who can operate in and outside of the shadows. Even the bio-drama flick Benediction could have put Lowden on the 007 shortlist , given his emotional range and dramatic pull as a performer. That will certainly be needed for the next iteration of this franchise.

After Daniel Craig stepped away from James Bond after No Time to Die, it was assumed that finding a new star would take time. Amazon Studios’ VP Courtenay Valenti explained that his successor was taking so long to ensure they hire an actor who can truly carry the torch for the Bond legacy.

The last few years have seen the internet go Bond-crazy on rumored candidates. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been high on the Bond hopeful list for quite some time as well as Henry Cavill, Regé-Jean Page, Jacob Elordi, Theo James and more. As producer Amy Pascal announced a casting timeline for Bond 26 , saying that by the end of 2026, we might finally get to know who will be the next lucky actor to want his martini “shaken, not stirred.”

Considering that timeline, Gary Oldman's assertion that a new actor has been found could be correct. That's far from a certainty, but I'm eager to see if Jack Lowden does end up being the actor to don the snazzy tuxedo and possess a license to kill.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors