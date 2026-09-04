I Loved Mike Tyson In Robot Chicken’s New Special, But Not As Much As The Creators Dug Working With Him
An all-time great Mike Tyson gag, 29 years in the making.
Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet watched The Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special on Adult Swim or streaming via HBO Max subscription, so be warned! Also, what, were you born under a Mooninite? Watch the special!
No other TV show airing in 2026 is going to offer a pop culture tribute as dense, all-encompassing and wildly chaotic as The Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special. The late-night stop-motion mainstay brought together tons of classic characters that never seemed likely to share the screen, such as Meatwad and Brock Samson, or Joe Pera and Moral Orel. Or the “real” Mike Tyson and AI Judge Mike Tyson.
It’s an unpredictable joy from start to finish, and I was excited to hear that co-creators Matt Senreich and Seth Green had a blast putting the special together from the conception stage to the recording stage to unveiling the final product on the world at large. When the duo talked to CinemaBlend about their marquee 2026 release, I had to ask about getting Mike Tyson Mysteries’ titular star and former heavyweight boxing champion on board.
For a dude with his own weed strain, Tyson sounds like a get-ish-done kinda guy. According to Green:
How impressive is he? Well for one, it sounds like he handled recording all of his Robot Chicken lines in a timespan that was possibly shorter than the special itself. Green could have been hyperbolizing, but it didn't sound like it when he continued, saying:
That's amazing. I'm sure everyone reading can picture the exact move he's talking about, with the fist coming up right in front of his torso, an inch or less from his face. Those who have been hit with full force by Tyson do not recommend others getting in on that particular experience.
The special delivered one of the funniest Mike Tyson-related gags of all time, at least in my eyes, when the proper Mysteries iteration realized the judge was a fraud, and he leapt over the bench and bit the other MT right on his ear in a timeless callback to the 1997 boxing match where Tyson bit off ear cartilage from Evander Holyfield's face. It's not often you see the guy pull that move on his own face.
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For all that Mike Tyson took directions well in the recording booth, Seth Green revealed the Hangover fan-fave also crafted one of the character's biggest laugh-lines in the ep himself. According to Green:
I know if I'm ever on a fan cruise that seems like its heading for doom, I'm putting all my faith in Mike Tyson to save the day. Or maybe just to let me use his muscles as floatation devices.
As Matt Senreich put it, anecdotes like these were certainly applicable to Mike Tyson, but also to just about everyone else they worked with on the Adult Swim special, since it was a labor of love as much as anything. As he told me:
Find someone who loves you the way Mike Tyson doesn't love seeing his own AI doppelgänger, or something.
Rewatch The Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special as many times as you want, whenever you want, on HBO Max!
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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