I Loved Mike Tyson In Robot Chicken’s New Special, But Not As Much As The Creators Dug Working With Him

Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet watched The Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special on Adult Swim or streaming via HBO Max subscription, so be warned! Also, what, were you born under a Mooninite? Watch the special!

No other TV show airing in 2026 is going to offer a pop culture tribute as dense, all-encompassing and wildly chaotic as The Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special. The late-night stop-motion mainstay brought together tons of classic characters that never seemed likely to share the screen, such as Meatwad and Brock Samson, or Joe Pera and Moral Orel. Or the “real” Mike Tyson and AI Judge Mike Tyson.

It’s an unpredictable joy from start to finish, and I was excited to hear that co-creators Matt Senreich and Seth Green had a blast putting the special together from the conception stage to the recording stage to unveiling the final product on the world at large. When the duo talked to CinemaBlend about their marquee 2026 release, I had to ask about getting Mike Tyson Mysteries’ titular star and former heavyweight boxing champion on board.

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For a dude with his own weed strain, Tyson sounds like a get-ish-done kinda guy. According to Green:

Tyson. He's um...I don't know, I love that man. He is an underappreciated talent and an absurd level of professional, like a near-military level of professional. I've gotten to know him a little bit over the years, worked with him a handful of times, but he just remains like one of the most impressive people. It's true.

How impressive is he? Well for one, it sounds like he handled recording all of his Robot Chicken lines in a timespan that was possibly shorter than the special itself. Green could have been hyperbolizing, but it didn't sound like it when he continued, saying:

He was in and out in less than 20 minutes. Came in ready to go. Took direction, takes direction, really listens, and then changes, and I dunno, he was so impressive to watch. Then we were like, "Hey man, give me like a punch sound, like you're gonna punch this guy.' And he goes, 'All right,' and he threw a punch, like an uppercut, so tight to his own body, it looked like he might hit himself in the face. And I just imagined an opponent there and saw like his fist throw that head into space. Do you know what I mean?

That's amazing. I'm sure everyone reading can picture the exact move he's talking about, with the fist coming up right in front of his torso, an inch or less from his face. Those who have been hit with full force by Tyson do not recommend others getting in on that particular experience.

The special delivered one of the funniest Mike Tyson-related gags of all time, at least in my eyes, when the proper Mysteries iteration realized the judge was a fraud, and he leapt over the bench and bit the other MT right on his ear in a timeless callback to the 1997 boxing match where Tyson bit off ear cartilage from Evander Holyfield's face. It's not often you see the guy pull that move on his own face.

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(Image credit: Adult Swim)

For all that Mike Tyson took directions well in the recording booth, Seth Green revealed the Hangover fan-fave also crafted one of the character's biggest laugh-lines in the ep himself. According to Green:

He improv'd the 'Down, Poseidon' line. We were like, 'All right, now hit him and give him like a Stay Down.' And he was like - bam! - 'Down, Poseidon.' We were like, 'That...just... Great, get out of here. You did great.'

I know if I'm ever on a fan cruise that seems like its heading for doom, I'm putting all my faith in Mike Tyson to save the day. Or maybe just to let me use his muscles as floatation devices.

As Matt Senreich put it, anecdotes like these were certainly applicable to Mike Tyson, but also to just about everyone else they worked with on the Adult Swim special, since it was a labor of love as much as anything. As he told me:

There's so many stories with each person, because it was the nostalgia for this. You know, like there was something personal to this special that that made it so much more...special. [Laughs.]

Find someone who loves you the way Mike Tyson doesn't love seeing his own AI doppelgänger, or something.

Rewatch The Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special as many times as you want, whenever you want, on HBO Max!