If You Need A Hump Day Pick-Me-Up, Here’s Emma Watson Having An Adorable Playdate With Her Dog

For those in my generation who grew up with the Harry Potter cast as each new movie came out, Emma Watson feels likened to a former (and very cool) classmate who we don’t see as much anymore but are rooting for whenever she decides to share her life. After the British actress recently stepped away from acting and admitted to not being very happy in the Hollywood machine, it’s lovely to see her enjoying herself outside of the Wizarding World. And if the mid-week slump is hitting yet, her latest social media post is seriously a serotonin boost.

The actress and activist shared a sweet video of herself playing with her dog Sofia on her Instagram story and saved in her highlights, because it’s too cute to handle. While rocking a beige vest and trousers on some grassy terrain, Watson had an adorable moment with her pup between her legs, giving her pets and playing with her ears. Look how happy she is!

Emma Watson shared the cute playdate moment in promotion for her family’s liquor brand Renais, which is a luxury gin made from upcycled wine grapes. The announcement for the product was made earlier this month and Watson and her brother are getting their campaign going with the help of her dog, Sofia.

The cute moment was part of a photoshoot that Emma Watson has shared. Look how gorgeous this photo is! It’s made even better by Sofia taking a nap as Watson smiles off to the side. Watson is not one to frequently post on social media, but the actress did return to Instagram earlier this year to post a sparkly fashion look and update fans on her thirty-second birthday in April (where she shared that she adopted sweet Sofia while in Mexico and called her “an angel not a dog.”) Here’s a closer look at the pup, per TikTok :

Emma Watson is among many celebrities who are getting into the liquor business, though somehow I don’t see the actress comparing stats like The Rock did with George Clooney’s tequila brand . The gin is an “ode” to her family’s own history of making wine for over 30 years in Chablis, France. Watson’s younger brother, Alex Watson, came up with the business idea after being an executive in the liquor industry. The gin is the French word for “rebirth” and goes for a bit less than $50 a bottle.