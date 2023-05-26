The Rock Just Shared A Wild Stat Comparing His Tequila To George Clooney's And Dang

Dwayne Johnson is a man of many talents. He was once a wrestling superstar, and now he is one of the biggest blockbuster actors on the planet. He also has many other professional accomplishments, including his tequila brand Teremana. Ever since the liquor brand’s launch, it has done very well financially and has turned out to be an incredibly lucrative venture for The Rock. In fact, the Jungle Cruise star recently revealed just how lucrative it’s been compared to George Clooney’s tequila brand, and I’m definitely shook.

In a recent Instagram post, Johnson revealed Teremana Small Batch Tequila has sold over a million cases over the last year. This has made the brand the fastest-growing liquor spirit in the United States. He compared this to Clooney’s Casamigos, which was selling only 170,000 cases when it was sold for $1 billion. You can see his post with the statistics below.

This is a crazy figure, showing just how successful the venture has been for the actor. If Casamigos was bought for $1 billion with only a fraction of the sales, who knows what Teremana is valued at. The Rock has certainly a lot to be proud of, and credited the success of the brand on the quality of the product in his caption. Clooney has yet to respond, but the fact that his brand sold for so much years back is still a tremendous achievement.

Clooney and Johnson aren’t the only stars venturing into liquor sales. Mark Wahlberg recently got into the tequila game, and is certainly competition for the two movie stars. In addition, Ryan Reynolds is involved with Aviation American Gin, which can be paired with mixers made by Blake Lively’s Betty Buzz. Breaking Bad co-stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston’s Mezcal brand Dos Hombres has also had a heavy presence in bars nationwide. Clearly celebrity spirits are all the rage and can be a very profitable side hustle.

When The Rock isn’t promoting one of the country’s most popular tequila brands, he is starring in some of the biggest movies of the year. He has several upcoming films including Red One, which is a holiday action comedy where he stars alongside Chris Evans. He is also set to appear in the sequel for Netflix’s hit action flick Red Notice, will return to the Fast & Furious franchise and is on board for Jungle Cruise 2. Who knows when the San Andreas star has time to be a tequila mogul, but he clearly works hard to deliver his fans the best products possible.

Fans can catch Dwayne Johnson in his latest film, Black Adam, which is currently available to stream with a Max subscription. For more information on other movies hitting theaters and streaming later this year, make sure to consult our 2023 movie release schedule.