Emma Watson Turned 33 And Reflected On Her Dog, The Harry Potter Reunion And Other Recent Life Milestones

Emma Watson has been one of the most widely popular actors ever since she first starred as Hermione Granger in the beloved Harry Potter movies. She has continued to dazzle in roles like Belle in Beauty and the Beast and as Meg March in the cast of Greta Gerwig’s Oscar nominated film, Little Women. In addition, Watson has done incredible things as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador. Now, the starlet is all grown up and turned 33 this past Saturday. To mark the occasion, she reflected on the Potter reunion, her dog and the plethora of milestones she's been able to achieve.

The star posted a series of stunning Instagram photos to commemorate her 33rd birthday. But what was most special was seeing her look back on what she's achieved . The caption exudes a level of maturity and reflection that one doesn't often see on the Internet. She writes:

This is 33. Holy moly. Before 29 I hadn’t even heard of a Saturn Return as a concept. Let’s just say that now I am well acquainted. 😅🪦⚰️🧟‍♀️☄️🪐🪂💥💣🌋 I stepped away from my life - I learned to surf (badly),🏄‍♀️ I rode some horses (🏇that went better), I did a lot of therapy (YESS 💪😍 therapy!). My brother and I joined forces @renaisspirits. I adopted Sofia in Mexico, who seems to be an angel not a dog 👼. We filmed a Harry Potter reunion⚡️. I said goodbye to my Grandma and Grandpa. I retraced my steps. I started a women’s environmental investment fund 📈. I played Pickleball with @sugarrayleonard and I even played golf and then tried to make all of my girlfriends learn too. I cut my thumb nail off on both hands trying to cook for myself and then was only able to do things one handed for months 🙈🔪👩‍🍳👋. I felt really sad and really pissed off about a lot of things. I learned more about love and being a woman (💃❤️ ). It took me three years but I have finally figured out a daily practice and can actually keep it for more than a few days in a row. I burned some things down 🏙🔥🧯 . I eat green things now 🌱 ! I got obsessed with making Squarespace websites. I directed my first commercial 🎥.

Needless to say, the A-lister has been incredibly busy, and you love to see it. It's intriguing to see someone put their accomplishments into perspective in such a way. In her passionate caption, the star also addressed her photos and sent out a considerable amount of gratitude to those who are part of her support system:

These pictures were actually taken on my birthday last year, but I wasn’t ready to come out of my Covid Cocoon. Today I feel 🦋🦋🦋🦋Thank you to the witches in my coven who were so pivotal in helping me arrive at where and who I am now. ❤️🧙‍♀️,🌻,🧜🏽‍♀️, 🥷, 🦌,👁, 🌸, 🦉,🏜,🥋and 🌹. You are my Avengers and you inspire me and kick ass. It takes a village, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. And lastly - thank you to my brother @alex.s.watson for helping me find the most challenging things, with time, incredibly funny. Thank you @jessicaediehl - I’m obsessed with you. 😂

The pictures Emma Watson posted paint a mature portrait of someone who's ready to move into a new chapter, and they feature a wide range of aesthetics. A few show a dark, stripped down image of Watson and highlight her gorgeous glowy skin and highly contrasting features. She wore Prada from head to toe in the stunning images taken by London photographer Mack Breeden. You can see this vision below:

Another photo shows a more brightly styled shot of the Perks of Being a Wallflower alum and uses color blocking with red to create contrast rather than dark lighting. She once again glows but, this time, the sun shines on her while she wears a classic, simple and elegant ensemble, once again from Prada. You can see the illuminated image below:

The last aesthetic choice shows a close-up portrait of the Wizarding World alum and once again, allows her natural beauty to shine through. She wears a black Prada bucket hat with her hair whimsically falling out of the piece. Her outfit is very beachy and youthful as opposed to the darker images she paired this with. You can see the third look below:

Emma Watson’s reflection and reverence for the past 12 months is definitely warranted, as this was a big year for the actress, even though she didn't on any acting projects. She not only participated in the HBO Max Harry Potter reunion but also attended the Academy Awards, where she looked absolutely stunning in several show-stopping looks that she shared in some other fashion posts. In addition, she wrote a forward for former Potter co-star Tom Felton’s memoir, Beyond The Wand, which chronicles his younger years and his time making the movie series. Watson also made her directorial debut with the Prada short film, Prada Paradoxe, showing that she has skills both in front of, and behind the camera. So here's to a great 33rd year for Watson, and let's hope it's filled with even more major achievements!

Emma Watson doesn't have any film or TV projects on the docket right now, but you can read up on some of Watson’s best roles over the years. In addition, fans wanting to experience the magical nostalgia of the reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, can do so now using an HBO Max subscription.