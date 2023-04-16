Emma Watson Turned 33 And Reflected On Her Dog, The Harry Potter Reunion And Other Recent Life Milestones
A magical year indeed!
Emma Watson has been one of the most widely popular actors ever since she first starred as Hermione Granger in the beloved Harry Potter movies. She has continued to dazzle in roles like Belle in Beauty and the Beast and as Meg March in the cast of Greta Gerwig’s Oscar nominated film, Little Women. In addition, Watson has done incredible things as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador. Now, the starlet is all grown up and turned 33 this past Saturday. To mark the occasion, she reflected on the Potter reunion, her dog and the plethora of milestones she's been able to achieve.
The star posted a series of stunning Instagram photos to commemorate her 33rd birthday. But what was most special was seeing her look back on what she's achieved . The caption exudes a level of maturity and reflection that one doesn't often see on the Internet. She writes:
Needless to say, the A-lister has been incredibly busy, and you love to see it. It's intriguing to see someone put their accomplishments into perspective in such a way. In her passionate caption, the star also addressed her photos and sent out a considerable amount of gratitude to those who are part of her support system:
The pictures Emma Watson posted paint a mature portrait of someone who's ready to move into a new chapter, and they feature a wide range of aesthetics. A few show a dark, stripped down image of Watson and highlight her gorgeous glowy skin and highly contrasting features. She wore Prada from head to toe in the stunning images taken by London photographer Mack Breeden. You can see this vision below:
Another photo shows a more brightly styled shot of the Perks of Being a Wallflower alum and uses color blocking with red to create contrast rather than dark lighting. She once again glows but, this time, the sun shines on her while she wears a classic, simple and elegant ensemble, once again from Prada. You can see the illuminated image below:
The last aesthetic choice shows a close-up portrait of the Wizarding World alum and once again, allows her natural beauty to shine through. She wears a black Prada bucket hat with her hair whimsically falling out of the piece. Her outfit is very beachy and youthful as opposed to the darker images she paired this with. You can see the third look below:
Emma Watson’s reflection and reverence for the past 12 months is definitely warranted, as this was a big year for the actress, even though she didn't on any acting projects. She not only participated in the HBO Max Harry Potter reunion but also attended the Academy Awards, where she looked absolutely stunning in several show-stopping looks that she shared in some other fashion posts. In addition, she wrote a forward for former Potter co-star Tom Felton’s memoir, Beyond The Wand, which chronicles his younger years and his time making the movie series. Watson also made her directorial debut with the Prada short film, Prada Paradoxe, showing that she has skills both in front of, and behind the camera. So here's to a great 33rd year for Watson, and let's hope it's filled with even more major achievements!
Emma Watson doesn't have any film or TV projects on the docket right now, but you can read up on some of Watson’s best roles over the years. In addition, fans wanting to experience the magical nostalgia of the reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, can do so now using an HBO Max subscription.
