Harry Potter’s Emma Watson Is Back On Social Media With Rare Fashion Posts, And She Looks Lovely

Although Emma Watson remains one of Hollywood’s more well-known actors thanks to her time as Hermione Granger in the cast of the Harry Potter movies and various other high-profile projects, she keeps a pretty low profile compared to others on her level of fame. Social media-wise, until today, Watson hadn’t posted on Instagram since last December. However, the actress stopped by the platform to share some rare fashion posts of herself, and she looks lovely.

Following the 2023 Oscar winners being announced Sunday night, Emma Watson took to her Instagram Stories to share some photos of herself wearing a fashionable dress and all glamoured up, just like the ladies who were attending the 95th Academy Awards. Here’s one first picture of her looking like she’s ready to walk the red carpet.

(Image credit: Instagram)

As you can see, Emma Watson shared how this ensemble came together, with the dress and jewelry respectively coming from Fendi and Pasquale Bruni, as well as Djuna Bel handling her styling, Anh Co Tran handling her hair and Kate Synott handling her makeup. The combination resulted in Watson looking absolutely gorgeous, and that was the same case in another picture where she was wearing a dress that came from Christopher Esber.

(Image credit: Instagram)

For those of you wanting a closer look at Emma Watson’s hair, makeup and jewelry, she has you covered.

(Image credit: Instagram)

It’s a shame we didn’t get Emma Watson looking so stylish at the Oscars ceremony last night, so fingers crossed that we’ll see her at the cinematic festivities next year, whether she’s involved with one of the nominated movies or just attending as a general guest. As for social media, although it was nice to get these pictures through her Instagram Stories, Watson has still gone three months without posting anything on her main page, so it’s hard to say when we’ll see her back on the platform.

While Emma Watson’s notable roles outside of the Wizarding World include Sam in The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Belle in Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast remake and Mae Holland in The Circle, the actress hasn’t appeared in a movie since 2019’s Little Women, in which she played Meg March. However, she was among the attendees of the reunion special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which premiered at the beginning of 2022 and can be streamed with an HBO Max subscription. Later that year, Watson wrote the foreword to her co-star Tom Felton’s book Beyond the Wand, where she talked about having a crush on the Draco Malfoy actor and called him her “soulmate.”

Emma Watson doesn’t have any upcoming movies or TV shows officially lined up at the moment, but should that change, we’ll let you know. Until then, get the lay of this year’s cinematic land by scanning through the 2023 new movie releases.