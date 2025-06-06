Sabrina Carpenter Brought Back The Pants-Free Look With Her Natural Curls And A Pupper In Tow
Her give a f–ks are on vacation.
When Sabrina Carpenter exploded onto the scene as the opening act for Taylor Swift’s mega Eras Tour in 2023 and 2024, one of the hallmarks of what she was bringing to the table was her unique take on fashion. She often pairs lingerie and negligees with banging boots and cool hairstyles, and that’s continued well into 2025. Her latest celebrity fashion look? She’s bringing back the pants-free style, and throwing in a cute pup to boot.
Carpenter had been hyping up the big release of her new single “Manchild” all week. She wrote the track shortly after “Short n' Sweet” released and shared why it’s been so important to her in a post on her Instagram that also featured some looks from the new music video and an appearance from her dog.
The video itself features Carpenter hitchhiking and getting up to shenanigans culminating in a car accident down a large hill. The singer herself rocks a long sleeve shirt and short shorts and changes into a sparkly red dress at one point too. At one point a truck gets caught up in some electric wires, some horses get ridden, there’s a big explosion and more. There a lot going on, and you can check it out below.
Sabrina Carpenter On Her Two Dogs, Louie And Goodwin, And Fashion
Carpenter has two puppers, a Cavapoo named Louie and a Maltese–Lhasa apso–Chihuahua–Yorkie named Goodwin. The latter dog is the elder dog in her little family, and she spoke about both of them in an interview profile earlier this year. So it's clear why dogs would also be an important part of her work output, too.
She also spoke in the same interview a bit about her outfit choices, and pants-free is not a look she rocks every single day. Instead, she says she tries to hide a bit more in her everyday life, noting to Vogue:
She might not be this fashion-forward all the time in her real life, but the singer joins the ranks of stars like Alexandra Daddario, Megan Fox and other celebs who disavowed pants during the middle of the pandemic. For the last couple of years, the pants-free look was replaced by sheer gowns worn by Florence Pugh and other celebrities, but it's summertime now, and if we're bringing back pantless 'fits, now would be the time.
"Manchild" is out now.
