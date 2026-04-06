Chris Pratt Penned A Sweet Message After The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Crushed During Its Opening Weekend

While The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has divided critics and audiences, there’s nothing ambiguous about its commercial performance. The sequel scored the biggest box office opening weekend of 2026, albeit not making quite as much as The Super Mario Bros. Movie did when it opened in 2023. Nevertheless, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is off to a strong financial start, and Chris Pratt penned a sweet message to commemorate this achievement.

Pratt, of course, reprises Mario himself in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. This is the second of three movies he has on the 2026 release schedule, following February’s Mercy and ahead of November’s Way of the Warrior Kid. The actor wrote the following on his Instagram expressing gratitude for everyone who saw Nintendo’s latest cinematic offering this past weekend:

I want to say thank you to the audiences around the world for making The Super Mario Galaxy Movie such a success. Thank you for pumping much needed life into the box office this weekend. Thanks Miyamoto-San, Nintendo, Chris Mellendadri, Illumination and Universal for trusting me to voice Mario. Adults and kids alike are flocking to share in the nostalgia of these beloved characters and stories. Such an awesome cast across the board! I feel so blessed to be a part of it. Thanks again!! LETSAGO! Much love, CP

It’s worth noting that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie had an opening weekend head start by releasing on April 1, leaving A24’s The Drama as the biggest release of Friday. That amounted to a $190.1 million haul domestically, $130.9 million came during the Friday-Sunday period. Project Hail Mary came in second place, making $30.6 million during its third weekend in theaters, and The Drama followed third with $14.3 million. So yeah, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is the biggest box office winner of the year thus far, and Chris Pratt is pleased with the turnout.

Article continues below

The Super Mario Bros. Movie went on to make over $1.3 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing movie based on a video game, and the second highest-grossing movie of 2023, trailing behind Barbie’s $1.4 billion. It’s too early to tell if The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will also cross $1 billion, but its opening weekend at least bodes well for the possibility. It just goes to show how far we’ve come from when the live-action Super Mario Bros. Movie bombed in 1993.

Chris Pratt was joined once again in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie by Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black and Keegan-Michael Key, while the cast newcomers include Brie Larson, Benny Safdie, Donald Glover and Glen Powell. The sequel sees Mario and the gang venturing into outer space to clash with both Bowser and Bowser Jr., as well as make new allies like Yoshi, Princess Rosalina and even Star Fox. Just like with the first movie, Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed the feature, and Matthew Fogel penned the script.

If The Super Mario Galaxy Movie keeps shining at the box office, I won’t be surprised if Nintendo, Illumination and Universal Pictures announce a third Super Mario Bros. Movie in the coming weeks. In the meantime, the next Nintendo film adaptation coming up is the live-action The Legend of Zelda, which is being distributed by Sony Pictures and arrives on May 7, 2027.