The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Keeps Getting Dunked On, But That's Missing The Point

While the genre has historically had plenty of misses, moviegoers have been treated to some of the best video game movies over the last few years. Chief among them was The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which became a billion-dollar hit back in 2023. Its sequel is here with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which has been getting dunked on a bit. But I think that folks are just not getting the point of the movie.

Audiences and critics can't agree on The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, with the latter group pretty unanimously roasting the movie's overall story. CinemaBlend's Super Mario Galaxy Movie review is no exception, but I have a different perspective on Illumination and Nintendo's latest venture on the big screen.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Is Simply A Kids Movie That Keeps Adults Invested Via Nostalgia

While Nintendo has generations of fans, both The Super Mario Bros. Movie (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription) and its sequels are ultimately children's movies. And while we've been spoiled with animated projects like Zootopia 2 and Inside Out 2, the majority of kids movies aren't as emotionally deep in their storytelling. Instead, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is action-packed, with beautiful animation that brings the Nintendo Universe to life onscreen as never seen before.

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What the Illumination sequel lacks in emotionally driven adult narrative, it gives grown-ups in the audience enough nostalgia highs to keep me buoyed through its brisk 98-minute runtime. That includes plenty of beloved characters, and even the inclusion of Glen Powell's Star Fox.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

The first Super Mario Bros. Movie is streaming now on Peacock. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie crushed at the box office, and its post-credits scene teased another beloved character who should be making their entrance in a future installment: Daisy. So it's clear that this franchise isn't going anywhere. Some fans want to see Star Fox get a spinoff, after being a scene-stealer throughout the most recent animated blockbuster. As a fan of that franchise, I'd definitely show up at theaters to see Fox and the rest of his crew on their own adventure... even if it's another kid movie that isn't going to move me on a personal level.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Since The Super Mario Galaxy Movie also included other characters like Mr. Game and Watch and R.O.B, I'm thinking that a Super Smash Bros. movie is an inevitability. That game franchise has been popular for decades, thanks to the ability to use a wide array of Nintendo characters in combat. We've already seen Mario Kart be channeled in the Illumination franchise, so why not build to an epic crossover event à la The Avengers?

Personally, I enjoyed The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, especially since one of my favorite characters, Rosalina, got her moment in the spotlight. It was the exact movie I was expecting, so I wasn't disappointed when it failed to challenge or thrill me as a cinephile. Instead, I sat back, ate my popcorn, and enjoyed the Nintendo vibes.

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The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list. And while critics didn't love the movie, its audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is an impressive 89%. So I'm not alone in my thoughts.