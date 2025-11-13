Brie Larson Had The Sweetest Response To Finally Being Able ‘To Share’ Her Super Mario Galaxy Movie Appearance

Yesterday, we were graced with the first trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. While it didn’t reveal a great deal about the film, it did introduce us to a couple of new characters who will appear in the film: Bowser Jr, voiced by Benny Safdie, and Rosalina, voiced by Brie Larson.

Fans have been quite excited to see that Rosalina would debut in the film, something they’ve suspected ever since the title was revealed. However, it’s possible nobody is as excited as Brie Larson herself, who posted celebrations of the reveal all over her Instagram. This included a fantastic video she shot while visiting Super Nintendo World at Epic Universe when it opened six months ago, but couldn’t reveal until now.

It’s actually pretty hilarious to see Brie Larson at Epic Universe and realize that this was likely part of a sort of pre-PR campaign for the film. I remember thinking it was a little odd to see Larson, whose biggest franchise association previously had her visiting Disney Parks, at Universal’s newest theme park. Now it all makes sense.

Larson also made a big deal out of getting her Nintendo Switch 2 when the console was released. A video of her unlocking Rosalina in the newest version of Mario Kart is also included in the Instagram gallery above. She really has wanted to talk about this for a long time.

Even as far back as the first Super Mario Bros. Movie, when Princess Peach referred to the wider galaxy, fans suspected that any (at the time theoretical) sequel might be inspired by the two Super Mario Galaxy video games, and thus might include Rosalina. When the title of the film was revealed to be The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, those suspicions only grew.

The trailer revealed a new villain in the form of Bowser Jr., who is attempting to rescue his father, who is still a tiny version of himself when we see Jack Black’s Bowser in the trailer. Exactly how Rosalina fits into it all is unclear, but fans are clearly very excited to find out.

It’s unclear exactly how long Brie Larson has been keeping her little secret, but voice acting for animated movies usually happens quite early, so it’s probably been a while. While we don’t actually hear any of Brie Larson’s performance in the trailer outside of maybe a few grunts, that’s hardly important. We got to see Rosalina destroy a massive machine trying to attack her, without really breaking a sweat.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie hits theaters on April 3, 2026, and we’ll certainly get at least one more big trailer between now and then. It will probably give us a bit more of Brie Larson’s Rosalina and reveal her place in the plot.