I'm Not Really A Fan Of Spy Movies But I Saw Argylle -- And Surprisingly, I Had A Wild Time

I decided to see Argylle – and I’m surprised by how much I enjoyed it.

I am not the biggest fan of even the best spy movies. Sure, I’ve seen some, but they were never my go-to when it came to my comfort films. The spy movies – specifically the James Bond ones – were always more my dad’s thing. I usually stick to horror movies.

However, Argylle finally came out in theaters at long last. So, out of my pure love of Henry Cavill, I gave it a shot despite not loving spy movies as much as others.

And I have to admit, I had a wild time.

(Image credit: Apple Original Films/MARV)

No, Henry Cavill Is Not In This Much – But Sam Rockwell Made Up For It

I think one of the biggest complaints I’ve seen about Argylle is that while Henry Cavill was the main person used in marketing for the movie for some time, he wasn’t in the film as much as you would expect. Without getting into spoilers, his character isn’t nearly as important as you would expect, which is hilarious because he plays the titular character.

Henry Cavill's Argylle: An Updated Cast List For The Apple TV+ Movie (Image credit: Peter Mountain/Universal Pictures; Apple Original Films; and MARV) If you were curious about who was in the cast of Argylle, here is the entire cast.

However, Sam Rockwell, as Aiden, made up for the lack of Henry Cavill. I went into this movie expecting to see Cavill kick some butt – I instead had Rockwell dropping quips while in disguise, and somehow taking out multiple people on a train.

Am I still slightly upset that Cavill wasn’t featured in the movie as much? Sure, but that’s just coming from me knowing he’s excellent in fights in movies and TV shows. However, Sam Rockwell was so much fun, and I would watch him again.

(Image credit: Universal)

Bryce Dallas Howard Was A Hilarious Yet Perfect Pick For The Leading Lady

I don’t think of a leading lady for a spy movie when I look at Bryce Dallas Howard. That’s not to say that some of Bryce Dallas Howard’s films aren’t great – she’s shown how talented she is in her acting ability. And she’s the star of one of the best Black Mirror episodes .

However, I never saw her as someone who could take on the role of a lifetime in a spy movie, but she did that and more.

Her character, the author Elly Conway, is about as introverted as can be. So when spy things begin happening to her, it’s so much fun to see how she reacts at first and adjusts to the situations she is thrown into while slowly becoming more confident in who she is and what she can do.

I like leading girls in spy movies, but they always feel there for looks and to be badass in one scene. It’s nice to see a character like Elly who stands out throughout the film.

(Image credit: Apple)

Also, Samuel L. Jackson Looked Like He Was Having The Time Of His Life Filming

This is random, but Samuel L. Jackson shows up about halfway through the movie in what I would assume was one of the easiest paychecks he ever got in his life. And truthfully, it looks like he was loving it.

His role was simple, quick, and to the point, without giving anything away. For most of it, he got to sit down and wait for spy information to come his way while he spent a suspicious amount of time watching a Lakers game, but heck – if I were in his position, I’d probably be doing the same thing.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Clichés Were Cliché-ing And I Loved Every Second Of It

From what I know about spy movies, they tend to lean more towards third act betrayals, secret twists and turns, code words used to control the mind -- typical things that happen in many spy films.

I really don't like clichés. Obviously some movies I feel can be forgiven, but most of the time, clichés turn me off of a film pretty easily. But for some reason, the things that were kind of cliché in Argylle were some of the most fun I’ve had in a movie for a long time.

Maybe it was because I had just gotten out of a movie marathon of the 2024 Best Picture nominees, and I just needed something to restart my brain after all that heavy content, and Argylle was right there.

But man, the clichés were cliché-ing in this movie, hardcore, and I loved all of them. From betrayals to twists you’d never expect to character reveals to even how a final fight is laid out – everything was so well placed.

It’s almost like Argylle tried to make fun of typical spy movie tropes rather than rely on them, and I appreciate that entirely. Was it all a bit predictable? Of course, but it was a lot of fun.

(Image credit: Apple)

The Action Sequences Were A Heck Of A Lot Of Fun

Even if I’m not the hugest spy movie lover – or even love the best action movies – I can always appreciate a great fight sequence, and Argylle was exceptionally well choreographed when it came to that.

I mean, you can’t expect anything less when the director is Matthew Vaughn. From the fights in The Kingsman franchise to Kick-Ass, Vaughn knows how to frame a fight to make it feel like you are a part of it overall, capturing the entirety of the moment.

I was super enthralled by the fight scenes in Argylle, especially since a lot of them were also mixed in with comedy. I was amazed at the flowing movement while also snickering the entire time.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

And The Comedy Was Enjoyable Too, Despite Some Pretty Cheesy One-Liners

A lot of people were expecting Argylle to be this next big spy adventure when in reality, this movie is a comedy at its core.

Are the fight sequences great? Heck yes. But what makes you stay for the film is how funny the line delivery is and how every actor looks like they’re having fun with the script.

I wouldn’t be surprised if some of the comedic moments – especially from Sam Rockwell – were improv because they flowed well with the script but were so funny. I laughed my head off.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

All In All – I Actually Want To Watch More Spy Movies Now

Look, Argylle isn’t the next best spy franchise out there. It’s not James Bond. It’s not Kingsman, and it’s certainly not a new spy movie series that will change the world. But what I can say about Argylle is that it’s a great movie to introduce people to what a spy movie can be like.

Watching Argylle made me want to revisit some of the classic spy movies I used to watch with my dad while also checking out new ones. I wasn’t nearly close enough to ever do that before watching this film. But now, I have an interest.

My only major complaint about Argylle is that it was far too long. This film should have been capped at just under two hours. But I think it’s worth watching when you can get your hands on it – if not for the cute cat that somehow finds a way into so many scenes.

And I had a fun time, no matter what anyone tells you about it. If you go to the movie with an open mind and don’t expect it to be a serious spy thriller, I promise you you will enjoy it. Maybe check it out for your Valentine’s Day date this year.